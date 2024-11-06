Conor Benn “Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing By The National Anti-Doping Panel”

British welterweight contender Conor Benn is today expressing his relief to have been cleared of any cheating ahead of his called-off fight with Chris Eubank Junior back in October of 2022. Benn, who took to social media to write how The National Anti-Doping Panel has finally cleared him of any wrongdoing of taking any illegal stimulants, added how “this past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life.”

Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, also wrote on X, with the Matchroom boss writing the following:

“After a horrendous two years and a full hearing, so happy Conor has finally been cleared of any wrongdoing by the NADP. Get ready for one hell of a comeback!” Hearn wrote.

Benn, who was to have fought Eubank Jr in October of 2022, was suspended by the UK Anti-Doping Agency in March of 2023. Later, in the summer of 2023, The National Anti-Doping Panel lifted the ban, allowing Benn to fight twice in the US, with Benn defeating Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson. However, the British Boxing Board of Control and also UKAD appealed and Benn was not allowed to box in the UK. Now, it seems Benn’s ordeal is finally over, and he is free to resume his career with fights wherever he chooses.

“I’m relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to get back in the ring to realize my ultimate potential!” Benn also wrote today.

So, just who will 28 year old Benn fight next, and where? It seems extremely likely that the postponed, heavily hyped clash with Eubank Jr will now be back on the cards, with Hearn looking to host the fight in a huge arena here in the UK. Benn has also called out numerous names over the past few months, including Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Terence Crawford, and Devin Haney.

When Hearn says we should “get ready for a hell of a comeback,” is he referring to one fight in particular, or does Hearn have a number of big fights in mind for Benn?

Benn, 23-0(14), last fought in February of this year, when he won a decision over Dobson.

Who next for Benn, and can he become a world champion?

Still crying about Eddie not getting your tickets or these diddy investigations making you sweat @Realdevinhaney I will snap you in half 💯 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) November 6, 2024