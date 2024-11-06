Conor Benn Cleared, Ready for the Big Names: Eubank Jr, Gervonta, Or Haney

Conor Benn posted on social media that he’s been cleared by the NADAP for his positive test from two years ago, and can now resume his career. The 28-year-old welterweight Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) has already called out Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for his next fight.

Chris Eubank Jr. is the one that Benn is expected to fight next. It’s a long overdue fight between the two British fighters, the sons of famous Brits, who have made good money despite not beating high-level competition.

Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, will need to choose wisely for his next opponent because the chances are high that he’s going to lose and made an example of. If it’s the 35-year-old Eubank Jr, Benn at least will have a chance of winning because he’s getting old and was never a good fighter, even when he was younger.

If Hearn matched Benn against Tank, Ennis, or Haney, he’ll likely lose, and his popularity in the UK will drop even further than it already has. Benn isn’t popular in the United States.

The Benn vs. Eubank Jr. fight is expected to be staged in Riyadh, where both fighters will make a lot of money. Although fan interest in that matchup has died down, if the Saudis finance it, those two will make a bundle.

Benn’s career had looked promising two years ago before testing positive for a banned PED, which wrecked a well-paying clash against Eubank Jr. scheduled for October 2022. Before Conor has been suspended, he’s racked up a string of impressive knockouts against these fighters:

– Chris Algieri

– Samuel Vargas

– Chris Van Heerden

Those fighters weren’t high-level, world-class guys by the time Benn fought them, but he still looked powerful in dispatching them. However, in Benn’s two fights since making his comeback against Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson, he’s been forced to go the distance, and his power has evaporated. Conor hasn’t looked nearly as strong or as explosive as he had been when he was knocking guys out left and right.