Conor Benn being investigated over claims of previously testing positive for clomifene

Popular British welterweight Conor Benn is being investigated over claims of him testing positive for clomifene in a drug test earlier this year.

There’s no word yet from Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who has maintained all along that he’s not committed any violations. This would obviously shock Hearn, particularly if the claims are proven.

If Benn is found guilty for a second violation for clomifene, he could be facing a lengthy ban from the sport that could see him out of the ring for four years or possibly more. A ban of more than four years would cripple Benn’s career.

Benn was being groomed to be Matchroom Boxing’s new pay-per-view star, a fighter that could take the baton from Anthony Joshua to become the promotional company’s new big money-maker.

However, Benn’s career is now in serious doubt due to his positive test for the banned drug clomifene and if it’s proven that he tested positive for the same chemical from earlier this year, it could keep him out of action for a long, long time.

Coming back from that long of a ban would be difficult for Benn, and it could be the end of his career. However, having the last name Benn means that Conor could still likely make good money even without fighting quality fighters.

He’s made good money fighting past their prime guys during his six-year pro career, so it’s not impossible that he could come back from a long drug ban.

The Dailymail reports that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is under investigation for the same drug, clomifene, that derailed his fight on DAZN pay-per-view against Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night.

That fight was subsequently canceled/postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control prohibited it from going forward after the news of the positive test for Benn surfaced.

“A few of us have known about this earlier test for some time,” said Frank Warren to the Dailymail. “That makes it even more of a scandal. More damaging to our sport than everyone thought.”

“Conor Benn is being investigated over claims that he failed ANOTHER drugs test earlier this year for the same clomifene substance,” said the Dailymail. “The 26-year-old could face a lengthy ban from the ring over failed drugs tests.

“[Benn’s positive tests] “makes a ban seem inevitable — one potentially even longer than the customary four-year suspension for a single violation, which could keep this 26-year-old out of the ring into his thirties.”

It’s hard to imagine Benn testing positive for the same drug from earlier this year. The question is, why wasn’t Benn suspended from that positive test? If Benn tested positive for clomifene, why wasn’t the public alerted to the test?