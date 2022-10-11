Canelo was worried about his conditioning against Golovkin says Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya says he noticed that Canelo Alvarez was unable to take it to the second gear in his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin last September.

De La Hoya feels that Canelo (58-2-1, 39 KOs) was maybe worried about getting tired if he threw combinations because this was a fight in that he should have had the advantage over the 40-year-old Golovkin.

GGG looked old & shot and appeared to be just there for a paycheck. Many fans believe that if Canelo had unloaded with a five to seven-punch combination, he would have taken out Golovkin, but he wouldn’t do it.

The question is, was Canelo taking it easy on his old opponent Golovkin to be kind to him because he clearly looked shot to pieces and no threat whatsoever of beating him? If Canelo did take it easy on Golovkin, that would explain why he didn’t just for the kill in the early rounds when GGG looked scared to throw punches other than half-hearted jabs.

“I don’t know exactly what happened in either guy’s camp,” said Oscar De La Hoya to ESNEWS about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III trilogy on September 17th.

“First of all, the first and second fights were a lot better. More action, very technical, but a lot more action and a lot more conditioning.

“It seems like Canelo couldn’t take it to a second gear. Maybe he was worried about his conditioning. Yeah, it was a different weight, but Canelo was already used to fighting at 175 and then came back down to 168,” said De La Hoya.

In Canelo’s previous fight against Dmitry Bivol, he gassed out after three rounds and spent the last nine rounds looking exhausted, throwing one or two punches at a time. Bivol took advantage of Canelo’s fatigue by riddling him with combinations and making him look one-dimensional.

“So he should have had the advantage, hands down, but maybe something happened in his camp,” said De La Hoya.“He wasn’t confident enough to throw a three, four, or five-punch combination because he maybe felt he was going to get tired. In your mind, that plays games on you.

“Maybe there’s something in his corner; maybe there’s something he has to switch up and change around. Look, I switched trainers eight times for a reason. I didn’t come an 11-time world champion for nothing,” said De La Hoya.