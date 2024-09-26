Gervonta Davis – Lamont Roach & David Benavidez – Jesse Hart Doubleheader Possible for December 21st

Promoter Leonard Ellerbe confirmed today that the rumors of Gervonta Davis being in negotiations for a fight against Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela and requesting a rehydration clause for a clash at 135 are false. Ellerbe says Rayo was “not available.”

Ellerbe ignored the questions made to him on social media by fans, who asked about the reports of Tank Davis defending his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title against Lamont Roach, a fighter who holds a belt at super featherweight on PPV.

Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Knockout said today that he was told that Tank Davis vs. Roach and David Benavidez vs. Jesse Hart are scheduled for December 21st.

Fans are unhappy about Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) cherry-picking the light puncher Roach (25-1, 10 KOs) from the 130-lb division rather than facing the killers at 135. One of them is Edwin De Los Santos, the knockout artist who made Shakur Stevenson run for his life last November in Las Vegas.

People are getting tired of Tank Davis fighting weak opposition, which he’s mostly fought during his 11-year career. They want to see him step it up against quality opposition. In other words, Roach ain’t it, and forget about Isaac ‘Pitbull Cruz, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Hector Garcia.

No one wants to see David Benavidez defend his WBC interim light heavyweight title against 35-year-old bottom dweller Jesse Hart as part of the Tank vs. Roach doubleheader on PPV.

Tank vs. Roach & Benavidez vs. Hart Doubleheader

“I’m told they’re considering the Gervonta-Roach fight for December 21, with Benavidez-Hart in the mix. The thing is that the Usyk vs Fury 2 PPV is on that same day and that could affect the date,” said Salvador Rodriguez on X.

Let me clear this bs rumor up, there was never no negotiations for Rayo as he was not available and Tank Davis damn sure didn’t request no rehydration. Some of y’all just say anything for clicks!! — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) September 26, 2024

Did you notice that Ellerbe isn’t saying anything about the Tank-Roach fight, which sounds like it’s going to happen?