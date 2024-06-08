Cobbs Schools Broner, Knocking Out a Tooth – Boxing Results

Welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs) came out blazing on Friday night, dropping Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) in the second round, knocking out one of his teeth, cruising to a ten round unanimous decision at the Seminole Hard Rock in Florida.

Cobbs Knocks Broner’s Tooth Out

In the second round, Cobbs, 34, landed a powerful left hand to the head of Broner, dropping him on the canvas. AB lost his tooth and his mouthpiece. It looked like Broner was searching for his tooth on the canvas as well his mouthpiece. The referee put his mouthpiece back in, but it’s unclear if he was able to find his tooth.

Broner looked badly hurt when he got to his feet, and he covered up while Cobbs teed off on him against the ropes.

Cobbs threw a flurry of body shots, taking advantage of Broner covering up his head. The referee looked like he was close to stepping in and stopping the fight, and a lot of refs would in a similar situation. Broner was in serious trouble.

If Cobbs hadn’t gassed out, he would have likely finished Broner in that round because he was there for the pickings.

Cobbs had his way with Broner in rounds three through five, hitting him with left hands, and hard jabs to the body.

By the sixth round, things were looking bleak for Broner, as the former four division world champion had lost every round of the fight, and he was getting hammered by Cobbs, who enjoying himself, smiling while hammering him with hard lefts.

In the championship rounds, Broner came on and fought reasonably well, but only because Cobbs had gassed out completely and had nothing left on his punches. He’d been out of action for two years, so it’s unsurprising that Cobbs faded.

Despite losing a lot of weight to reach the welterweight limit at Thursday’s weigh-in, Broner looked soft around the midsection, like he hadn’t put in enough work in camp. His physique looked old, like a person a lot older than his chronological age of 34. He doesn’t appear that he’s been taking care of his body in between fights.

Other Results:

Michael Hunter (22-1-2, 15 KOs) took Cassius Chaney (23-2, 16 KOs) to school in a lopsided ten-round fight. Chaney, ranked WBA #7, looked utterly lost against Hunter’s awkward style. The judges were unanimous in their boredom, scoring it 100-90.

Former world cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) decided one minute was more than enough to knock out Alan Campa (19-10, 13 KOs) in the first round.

Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) managed to scrape by Roy Barringer (10-5, 6 KOs) despite starting rough and fighting with one eye closed. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, and 97-93.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Antonio Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) thoroughly dominated Antonio Williams (16-1-1, 7 KOs), even dropping him in the ninth. The judges couldn’t agree more, scoring it 99-90.

Middleweight Yosdiel Napoles (5-0, 5 KOs) didn’t waste time obliterating Wister Garcia (20-4, 13 KOs), knocking him out at 1:48 of the first round.