Oscar Collazo dominates Gerardo Zapata – Boxing Results

Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico, defended his WBO Minimumweight World Championship Belt for the third time by overwhelming Gerardo Zapata (14-2-1) of Managua, Nicaragua. Collazo got briefly rattled by a right hook in the second round, but managed to regain his composure and cruise to a unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 117-110, 119-109, and 119-109.

The co-main spectacle saw Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, literally fold Roddricus Livsey (12-3-1, 9 KOs) from Atlanta, Georgia, with a rib-cracking hook that sent Livsey reeling on the mat at 2:19 of the first round. So much for suspense.

Adding to the knockout parade, Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 9 KOs) from East Hartford, Connecticut, exchanged heavy leather with Willmank Canonico-Brito (12-6-2, 10 KOs) from Caracas, Venezuela, in what could only be described as slugfest. Williams ended the fight with a knockout blow to Canonico’s head at 2:13 of the third round, keeping the drama high and the fight short.

In what could be dubbed the ‘Hail Mary’ moment of the night, David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) nearly saw his lights turned out by Sergio Lopez (14-6, 10 KOs) from Buenos Aires, Argentina, before landing a desperation right hook that floored Lopez twice, ending the fight at 2:13 of the first round.

Kicking off the DAZN broadcast, Yair Gallardo-Lozano (8-0, 7 KOs) from Mexico City pummeled Michael Ruiz (7-3, 5 KOs) from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, into submission by the second round, with the referee mercifully stopping the onslaught at 1:18.

In the undercard, Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) from Liverpool, New York, showed some skill against Jose Marruffo (14-14-2, 2 KOs) from Phoenix, Arizona, navigating through a high-paced bout to clinch a unanimous decision with scores that seemed more a foregone conclusion than an actual reflection of the fight: 60-54, 59-55, and 60-54.

And opening the evening, Sasha Tudor (1-0-1, 1 KO) decided not to waste anyone’s time, dispatching Manuel Moreira (1-6) from Sheridan, Wyoming, with a flurry of punches that ended things at 1:10 of the first round. Apparently, getting to the bar early was on his mind.