Claressa Shields Wins UD Over Savannah Marshall – Boxing Results

In a fight that was fought at an almost insane pace and absolutely lived up to the hype that preceded it, Claressa Shields tonight defeated Savannah Marshall in a genuine FOTY candidate – women’s or men’s – by ten-round unanimous decision. The scores were 97-93 and 96-94, 96-94, all for Shields, who is now the unified middleweight champion.

Both women came out and gave it their all in what turned out to be a sensational contest. Shields is now 13-0(2), while Marshall loses for the first time in going to 12-1(10). Shields said after her win that tonight’s fight was the toughest of her career.

After a long wait – made even longer due to the postponement of the fight due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II – these two female warriors let it all out. It was action all the way, as Shields unleashed her blazingly fast hands, while the naturally bigger Marshall came forward, doing her best to make it a physical battle. Shields’ speed saw her get off to a great start and it looked as though there was no way this one would go the distance.

Shields, even when she was trapped in a corner or on the ropes, fired back with superb counters; her shots proving to be the more eye-catching blows. Shields is no concussive banger, yet her shots are so well-placed and so fast, they sting, and Marshall was sporting a swelling on the left side of her forehead by the middle rounds, this courtesy of the right hands Shields was landing.

Marshall dug in, however, and she came back to win some rounds, her sheer pressure and willingness to try and rough Shields up and bully her getting the older woman some success. Neither was willing to give an inch and the huge crowd roared the combatants on. Both ladies were clearly feeling the red-hot pace at the end, yet there was no chance of either fighter falling apart. This fight meant too much to both of them for that.

There was mutual respect at the end, and Shields did say she couldn’t see during some of the rounds, so hard-hitting was Marshall. The best thing, though, was the fact that a great fight was not ruined by crazy scoring. Shields had to fight hard but she was a class above the ultra-determined Marshall and she was a deserved winner.

A return fight would be most welcome. But for now, Claressa Shields’s big boast of being the best female fighter in the world is tougher than tough to argue with.