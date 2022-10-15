Alycia Baumgardner Wins Debatable Split Decision Over Mikaela Mayer – Boxing Results

Tonight at The O2 in London on the all-women’s card, Alycia Baumgardner scored a close, hugely debatable ten round decision over Mikaela Mayer in their 130 pound unification clash. It was a good fight, with both women having success, yet at the end, two of the three judges had it mighty close – with two of the officials having it 96-95 for Baumgardner, the other judge having it pretty wide for Mayer at 97-93.

Baumgardner of Detroit now holds the WBC/WBO/IBF belts and she is now 13-1(7). Mayer of Colorado lost for the first time in going to 17-1(5). Mayer was disgusted with the decision, and plenty of fans did agree with her displeasure in showing some of their own by booing the verdict.

Mayer was the sharper, more accurate boxer tonight, while Baumgardner was the heavier handed fighter. Baumgardner was unmarked after the 10X two-minutes rounds were done, while Mayer was marked up around the face and nose. The first two rounds were nip and tuck, while Mayer came on to sweep (on this card) the next four rounds. Baumgardner enjoyed a strong 7th round, and “The Bomb” also won the 8th quite clearly. The final two rounds seemed to go Mayer’s way.

But the judges saw what they saw, and Baumgardner, though she never got the stoppage win she had heavily and confidently predicted she would definitely get, picked up the biggest win of her career. Baumgardner said post-fight that there will be no rematch. Mayer deserves one.

This is boxing these days though: a good fight, with a controversial decision handed in at the end. For what it’s worth, this writer had it 6-4 for Mayer. Despite what Baumgardner said after being handed the decision win, a return fight could happen. It may be demanded even. And money talks in this game. We shall see what happens.

Credit goes out to both women for an excellent fight.