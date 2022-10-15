WATCH LIVE: Deontay Wilder – Helenius, Plant – Dirrell FOX PPV & FITE Stream

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius previewed their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator showdown during a virtual press conference Tuesday before they step into the ring on Saturday, October 15 topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans can also watch the fight card on FITETV





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

One of the greatest knockout artists in boxing history, Wilder will look to make the first step towards becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion with a victory on October 15, as he returns to headline at Barclays Center for the fifth time, an arena where he has delivered some of his most devastating knockouts. He will face a stiff challenge from the veteran Helenius, who comes in off a pair of knockout victories over Brooklyn fan-favorite Adam Kownacki, including a triumph at Barclays Center in their first fight in March 2020.

DEONTAY WILDER

“This is an exciting time. It’s special for the heavyweight division. I’m really looking forward to October 15 at Barclays Center. This is going to be an amazing fight. Even though we know each other well, make no mistake, when it’s time to turn it on, the fans are going to leave with another memorable moment.

“October 15 is the return of the king. I’m looking forward to returning to my second home. My second reign is going to be filled with joy and excitement for me and those who support me. I’m looking to put on great fights like I always have.

“Changing the way we train has definitely opened up my mind leading into this fight. Training the same way all the time can get boring. This camp has been more fun and more exciting. I made it my business to do pre-camp away from home, before coming back to Alabama for sparring. It’s definitely refreshed me in this business of boxing.

“Barclays Center holds something special in my heart. It’s a second home to me. My most electrifying knockouts and exciting memories have been there. It feels good to be able to go back and add more memories.

“Sparring someone and fighting when it actually counts are two different things. Sparring is more of a practice. If Robert feels that he’s going to be able to match my showmanship, then I have to take his word for it. It will bring more excitement to the fight.

“I’ve never faced Helenius when it counts, so who knows what he’s going to bring. Everyone knows that fighters train harder than ever before when they face me. Hopefully we’ll be able to bring that excitement on October 15.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I’m soaking in my happiness and peace. This reign is about being happy. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I’ve done an amazing job in my career, so now I want to do the things that make me happy. Whatever we gain, that’s a plus.

“Seeing the statue made for me in Alabama is what brought me back. My accomplishments are set in stone. But being there and seeing the people supporting me made me feel like there’s more that I can do. I’m still young. I’ve got three more years left in this business. There’s still a lot more left for me to do.

“Me and (head trainer) Malik Scott clicked instantly when we met helping Tomasz Adamek prepare for a fight years ago. To be able to make him one of my head coaches was a no-brainer. It means so much to have people who you trust and who you know has your back. What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.

“I can only speak on what I’ve been doing in training and in sparring. I would say I look amazing. I haven’t lost any steps. If anything I’ve improved, gone back to the fundamentals and added new aspects to my skillset. It’s really about applying some things that I used to not work on as much.

“My weight is not going to be what we worry about in this fight or fights in the future. We gained a lot of weight the last fight, but it was more about the expectations of seeing my body a certain way. Now I’m going back to what I’m used to and what’s comfortable for me.”

ROBERT HELENIUS

“I’m finally back in Brooklyn and it feels really good. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready for this fight. I’m doing everything in my power to be my best self on fight night.

“I’m very blessed to be in this position. I’ve been in this game for a long time. I was knocking guys out in 2011 before I had a severe injury that kept me out for a long time. Now is the first time that I really feel like I’m back.

“It took me a while to get back to normal training after the operation on my shoulder. I still have several more good years to give, so why not give it all?

“There’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for my fans back home, so I know that I have to bring it on October 15.

“I’ve had a long career and I know how I feel before fights. I feel more comfortable and more confident heading into this fight than I’ve felt in a long time. Beating Kownacki was key to me and I know that without those victories, I would not be here.

“Deontay and I know each other very well. When we sparred he was preparing for a tall guy like me, while I was training for a very different kind of fighter. But some things do still get stuck with you during training. However the fight is much different than sparring.

“It’s tough to say if I felt Deontay’s power in sparring because of the headgear and bigger gloves. I think it’s more about his speed. Some people punch with a lot of force, but I think his best attribute is the explosiveness.

“I like being the underdog. It wakes me up a little bit. I know that I have to concentrate fully and be the best version of myself. Of course there’s still some pressure, but that’s what comes with being in such an important fight.

“We’ve been training for this fight for a very long time, so we’ve made some tactical changes over that time. I obviously can’t reveal it but we’re going to be ready for Deontay.

“Deontay is fast and unpredictable with his right hand. That’s his best skill. He disguises that right hand and when it’s coming.”

Wilder vs Helenius, Plant vs Dirrell FOX PPV Quotes

DEONTAY WILDER

“We’ve put in over 400 rounds so far and training camp has been great. I’m trying to do something different with adding Don House to the team working in Las Vegas. We wanted to change up some things, go more rounds and see what happened.

“This training sounds like it could be a lot on your body, but when you’re in shape physically and mentally, nothing is impossible.

“I’ve had a great career and now I’m back again for my second reign. It’s amazing to reminisce about all the years and about how I got to where I am now. It’s been an honor. We had a gameplan and we executed that game plan.

“I’m looking forward to October 15 and sharing the ring with Robert. I highly respect Robert and his team. We’ve always had a connection, but unfortunately in this business, you have to go against each other sometimes. But make no mistake, just because we know each other, it doesn’t mean this fight won’t be interesting.

“Every time I fight, you’re on the edge of your seat, because I’m going in there 110%. I’m looking forward to this fight and coming back to Barclays Center, where some of my most exciting knockouts have occurred. I have remarkable memories there and I can’t wait to display my talent.

“I know what Helenius is capable of doing and I know what kind of heart he has. He’s coming to bring his best and I always bring mine. This is a serious fight between two warriors in the heavyweight division. We’re coming to put it all on the line.

“Getting a statue in my hometown let me know that there was more work to do. I have to continue to fight and motivate and inspire. This reign is going to be a special one, because it’s going to be dedicated to the people.

“Over these years everyone has seen what I’m capable of doing and what my mindset is when I step in there. Everyone knows what I’m coming with on the 15th and what we’re going to give. Whether it’s for our family, our country or our fans, there’s one night and one fight, it’s going to be fireworks.”

ROBERT HELENIUS



“I’m feeling really good and training camp is going great. I’ve fought a lot of good opponents and had a long career so far. This is of course a big fight for me. I have respect for Deontay, but when I come to America, I’m going to give everything that I have.

“I’m ready to do everything in my power to win. I only took two weeks off after my last fight and I’ve been training since then. I know what it takes to win at this level.

“I’ve promised my fans in Finland that I would bring the world title back home and sometimes you have to go through a lot to get there. But I’m going to do everything I can. We’re doing all the extra work that we need to.

“This is a huge deal. All I’ve ever wanted is to get the chance at the world heavyweight title. That’s why I’ve continued to fight. If I didn’t see myself becoming a world champion, I would have stopped and found a much easier job to do.

“I’m thankful to Deontay for his nice words, but on October 15 I’m going to bring the Viking spirit into the ring.”

CALEB PLANT

“I’m feeling good and I’m thankful to my team. It feels good to be back and I’m excited for my first time fighting in New York. I’m looking to be impressive on October 15.

“Dirrell has a lot to say about me and says that I hate him, and that’s a strong word, but it’s true. I guess it irks him and it irks me. I don’t hold hands with guys in my division. He doesn’t even know me though. October 15 there are definitely going to be fireworks.

“When I beat him, it will be because I’m better than him. But he already knows that and that’s why he hates me.

“You saw what Uzcategui did to his brother and what I did to him. I always knew he was a possibility. He couldn’t even hold onto his title long enough for us to unify and now he’s big mad.

“I try to approach every fight the same and treat every fight the same. I’m all in. I’m focused and motivated. I have a great team and we’re putting together a great plan. I just can’t wait until October 15.

“I’m looking to put on a great performance and get my hand raised. I’m here to make a big statement. I want to clear out the rest of the division.

“I’m in a blessed position to be in a title eliminator, but it doesn’t add to how focused and disciplined I am. It doesn’t matter if it was a four round fight. I’m training hard and I’ve got a lot of momentum.

“I’ve been doing my job and staying focused. I always keep boxing first in my life whether I have a fight coming up or not. I still feel like I’m hunting. There are a lot of things that I want to accomplish in this sport, but first things first and that’s handling business on October 15.”

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“I’m ready to fight and beat some ass. He’s running. He’s been running from me. Can you name somebody that likes him? Nobody likes him. Canelo Alvarez smacked you, remember that. I wouldn’t ever let another man smack me.

“He fought tomato cans and cab drivers. I give him respect for Jose Uzcategui. But he was supposed to fight me before Canelo and he backed out of it.

“I’ve fought the best, who’s he fought? He’s fought nobody. He knows it. Forget my experience, I’m beating him down.

“This is just another fight. I’m preparing like it’s any other fight. When it comes down to it on October 15, he’ll see.

“I’m just looking to be me and put on a great performance. Everyone knows I’m the dog and that’s what I’m going to show once again.

“I always do what needs to be done outside of the ring. I’ve kept my body where it needs to be. If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you.”