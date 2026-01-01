Christian Mbilli Is the Fight Nobody Is Rushing Toward

Christian Mbilli sits in an awkward place as 2026 approaches. He holds the WBC interim super middleweight title. He is ranked. He is active. He is also dangerous in a way that complicates plans for fighters with leverage.
The WBC has ordered Mbilli to face Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant full title. That order changes the shape of the conversation. It pulls Mbilli out of abstract speculation and into a real negotiating window. Talks are expected to pick up soon. If that fight happens, it will not be because Sheeraz was cornered. It will be because belts still matter to him.
Sheeraz has a separate WBO obligation against Diego Pacheco. That is a genuine fork in the road. One belt versus another. One timing issue versus another. If Sheeraz chooses one path, it should not be framed as avoidance. It is a strategic decision about titles and momentum, not fear. Mbilli is the harder fight. That is obvious. But Sheeraz has not shown a pattern of sidestepping risk to this point.
Canelo Alvarez is a different case. His situation is not about orders alone. It is about control. The IBF has ordered him to face Osleys Iglesias for a vacant title.
There are reports that an injury could affect Canelo’s early-2026 schedule. Mandatory obligations and timing questions have left his next fight unclear. Mbilli remains available, but no unification or deadline has been set.
Mbilli does not fit cleanly into Canelo’s preferred rhythm. He is not a brand opponent. He is not a soft touch. He does not bring a narrative upside that outweighs the physical cost. That has been the quiet issue with Mbilli for some time. He is high risk with limited commercial return.
There is also history here. Canelo has been accused before of slow walking or bypassing certain mandatory threats, most notably David Benavidez, while pursuing larger money fights. Fair or not, that perception lingers. Mbilli now sits in that same shadow.
Mbilli’s draw with Lester Martinez in September added another wrinkle. Many felt Mbilli did enough to win. Martinez leaned heavily on clinching and physical disruption to blunt Mbilli’s pressure. The bout was messy. It was taxing. It also reminded everyone why Mbilli is not an appealing optional defense.
Unless a unification forces the issue, Mbilli may remain parked. Not avoided in words. Just delayed by priorities.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Boxing News 24/7’s Best Of 2025: The Most Memorable Boxers, Fights, KOs, and Moments that Defined 2025!
- WBC Strips Terence Crawford as Mbilli–Sheeraz Looms
- Mbilli vs. Munguia Talks Underway for First Quarter 2026 — High-Action Super Middleweight Fight in the Works
- Richardson Hitchins Admits What the Division Already Sees
- Keyshawn Davis Is Calling His Shot. Jamaine Ortiz Gets First Say
- Paddy Donovan Withdraws From IBF Eliminator vs Liam Paro
Last Updated on 01/01/2026