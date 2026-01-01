Christian Mbilli Is the Fight Nobody Is Rushing Toward

Sheeraz has a separate WBO obligation against Diego Pacheco. That is a genuine fork in the road. One belt versus another. One timing issue versus another. If Sheeraz chooses one path, it should not be framed as avoidance. It is a strategic decision about titles and momentum, not fear. Mbilli is the harder fight. That is obvious. But Sheeraz has not shown a pattern of sidestepping risk to this point.

Canelo Alvarez is a different case. His situation is not about orders alone. It is about control. The IBF has ordered him to face Osleys Iglesias for a vacant title.

There are reports that an injury could affect Canelo’s early-2026 schedule. Mandatory obligations and timing questions have left his next fight unclear. Mbilli remains available, but no unification or deadline has been set.

Mbilli does not fit cleanly into Canelo’s preferred rhythm. He is not a brand opponent. He is not a soft touch. He does not bring a narrative upside that outweighs the physical cost. That has been the quiet issue with Mbilli for some time. He is high risk with limited commercial return.

There is also history here. Canelo has been accused before of slow walking or bypassing certain mandatory threats, most notably David Benavidez, while pursuing larger money fights. Fair or not, that perception lingers. Mbilli now sits in that same shadow.

Mbilli’s draw with Lester Martinez in September added another wrinkle. Many felt Mbilli did enough to win. Martinez leaned heavily on clinching and physical disruption to blunt Mbilli’s pressure. The bout was messy. It was taxing. It also reminded everyone why Mbilli is not an appealing optional defense.

Unless a unification forces the issue, Mbilli may remain parked. Not avoided in words. Just delayed by priorities.