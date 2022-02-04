Chris Eubank Jr Says A Canelo Fight “Has Got To Happen;” But First He Has To Get Past Liam Williams

Chris Eubank Junior and Liam Williams will finally get to settle their very real differences tomorrow night, in their very genuine grudge match. There is bad blood in the air, that’s for sure, and both men have made weight and are ultra-confident they will secure the win in Cardiff. It’s a tough fight to pick, for although a good a case for a Eubank win can be made, an equally compelling case can be made for a Williams victory.

But already, the confident, some would say extremely arrogant Eubank is calling for a much bigger fight: one with superstar Canelo Alvarez. This is not exactly news – Eubank, 31-2(23) has been calling for a fight with Canelo, as well as one with Gennady Golovkin, for many months. But Eubank, trained as we know by the great Roy Jones, says Canelo is “running out of guys to fight,” and he says there is no fighter in the UK better suited to fighting the Mexican star.

“All these guys do the same thing – they dance, trying not to get knocked out, but eventually Canelo catches up with them,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. “His bread and butter is to hunt guys that run away. You have got to fight fire with fire. Make him respect you. That’s exactly what I would do. Let those hands go hard and fast. So he doesn’t end up just teeing off on you, against the ropes. The fight will happen. It has to happen. He’s running out of guys to fight. I’ve been told he wants to fight in the UK. In the UK, there is absolutely nobody else who would be a better fight for him than me.”

Eubank had better not be looking past Williams, 23-3-1(18), that’s for sure. Tomorrow’s fight could turn out to be one of the toughest fights yet for Eubank; who has been beaten only by Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves. Trained by Adam Booth, Williams – who has been beaten by Liam Smith (twice) and by Demetrius Andrade – insists he has better all-round skills than Eubank. Williams has also flat-out stated how he “hates” Eubank Jr.

We could get a domestic classic tomorrow night. And we could see any talk of a Eubank challenge of Canelo disappear.

That said, the pick here is for Eubank to get the win tomorrow, via close and tough decision.