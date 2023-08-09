War Of Words Between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank!

Boxing has always been a sport filled with intense rivalries. But the standoff between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith was something else today. A video by BOXXER offers an insider view of their fiery interactions, full of raw emotions and unscripted dialogues.

Smith’s words stung, comparing Eubank’s earlier performance to “Bambi on ice”, hinting at the fourth round when the referee intervened, seeing Eubank in a daze.

However, Eubank wasn’t about to take it lying down. He retaliated, asserting that Smith’s victory was merely a fluke, emphasizing his dominance throughout the fight. The noticeable tension hinted at the rematch’s intensity.

The rematch? Scheduled for September 2nd at Manchester’s renowned AO Arena – the very place they battled before. The event will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Box Office for those who prefer a pay-per-view experience.

But what’s drawing the crowd isn’t just the promise of an intense fight. It’s the genuine emotions and the hunger to prove a point, not just for a championship but to each other and to the world.

For Eubank Jr, this isn’t just about settling scores. This fight is personal. He’s out to show he still possesses the skills of a champion. Smith remains undeterred. He views this as his golden opportunity, a chance to further cement his reputation in the boxing world.

Their fight transcends the regular sports rivalry. It’s personal, resonating deeply with the entire boxing community.

The lead-up is thick with suspense, with neither willing to back off. Both fighters are prepped to give their all.

