Chris Eubank Jr – Conor Benn Fight Off?

Eubank Snr Says Weight Cut His Son Would Have To Take Is Too Dangerous

In a developing story, it has been reported that the much-hyped October 8 clash between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior cold be off.

As per a Zoom call that took place today, with Eubank Snr and both Conor and Nigel Bell taking part, Eubank Snr dramatically claimed he has pulled his son out of the fight due to the dangers of him having to come down to 157 pounds for the fight.

The weight for the huge catch-weight fight was of course agreed some time back, with Eubank Jr saying it will “be painful” making the weight, one he has not made since he was a teenager. Yet Eubank Jr said that, even at 60 percent – which he said the weight cut would leave him at – would be enough for him to defeat Benn, who fights at welterweight.

But now, in unexpected fashion, Eubank Snr claims to have pulled his son out of the fight over fears for his life.

“My son’s life cannot be put in danger…..I’ve already lost one. It cannot happen again,” Eubank Snr said today, referring to the sad death of his son Sebastian, who died from a heart attack some months ago. “If you have a child and someone’s trying to actually take that child away from you, and do something wrong to that child, as a dad you wouldn’t let them. That’s all I’m doing. I’ve given him my direction. If he doesn’t follow it, he will be dragged along. This is modern day ‘gladiating,’ this is not a play thing for the audience. We have to be strict otherwise lives are put in danger and my son’s life cannot be put in danger.”

Nigel Benn then asked Eubank if he was indeed pulling his son out of the fight:

“So you’re putting your foot down, saying to your son, at 32 years old – this fight is not happening?” Benn asked.

“Absolutely,” Eubank Snr said.

So, is this for real, or is it merely further hype to an already hyped fight? Your guess is as good as anybody’s. Stay tuned.