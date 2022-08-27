Chris Eubank Jr: “60% will be enough to crush this man”

Chris Eubank Jr says all he needs to be is 60% on the night to defeat Conor Benn in their mega-fight on October 8th on DAZN PPV at the O2 Arena in London, England.

To show how unconcerned he is with the young 25-year-old Benn, Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) enjoyed himself to a 15-piece barrel of Kentucky Friend Chicken today.

Eubank Jr says he is going to continue to have one ‘cheat day’ per week up until the week of the fight, as he’s not worried about needing to deny himself the pleasure of eating well while training for the fight.

He is not worried about making the 157-lb catchweight for the fight with the inexperienced Benn, so he’s not going to drain himself to the point where he’s on empty by watching what he eats.

As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, he doesn’t see the talent in Benn that some boxing fans see. He feels Benn lacks the pedigree for him to be worried about fighting him.

As such, Eubank Jr is shooting for only 60% rather than 100% on the night because he feels that’ll be more than enough to beat the up-and-comer Benn.

“Conor Benn is a challenge, but he’s not good enough for me to give up my cheating day. I’m going to keep cheat days one week before the fight,” said Chris Eubank Jr to iFL TV while stuffing his mouth with a 15-piece barrel of Kentucky Friend Chicken.

“Today is my cheat day, so I’m going to enjoy my drumsticks. I have had two cheat days this week, but I’m extra confident this week, so we’ll get away with it.

“I’m just being me. So many people are focused on the weight. It’s not an issue. I’m going to make the weight, but I’m not going to be dead. I’m not going to have no energy on the night. I’m going to get in there and have fun.

“60%, that’s all we need to be. I don’t say things that I don’t believe. You know me, I never have. 60% is what I’ll be on the night, and 60% will be enough to crush this man over how many rounds I decide it to go.

“I think there’s too much of a hype train behind this kind [Benn]. Yeah, he’s undefeated, yeah, he’s been knocking guys out, but the pedigree and the caliber of fighter that people are claiming he is, I don’t see it.

“On top of that, he is coming up in weight. The combination of both means I’m very relaxed about this fight. I’m very confident, I’m very comfortable. I do underestimate him. He has to show me why I shouldn’t.

“He has to prove to me why I should take him seriously as he wants me to take him. I said that to him actually when we did the head-to-head face-off TV show, whatever it’s called.

“I said to him, ‘You got to prove to me that I’m wrong.’ He said, ‘I don’t have to prove nothing to nobody, especially not you.’ And I explained it to him, ‘I’m the only person you have to prove it to. Nobody on the planet you have to prove anything to except me because if you don’t, it’s your a**.’

“There’s nothing more to be said. He’ll [Chris Eubank Sr] will be in my corner on the night. I’m sure Conor’s father Nigel will be with him on the night. It’s going to be epic. When have you ever seen something like this happen in the history of the sport? I never have.

“Who knows? If things get really hairy, maybe they’ll jump in the ring, and we’ll tag team. I don’t know, but it’s going to be fun,” said Eubank Jr.