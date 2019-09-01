Chisora vs Parker On For October 26th In London

David Haye Says War Chisora Will Become First Man To Stop Parker





Dereck Chisora is still hungry for a world title shot, says his trainer David Haye, and a win over former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker will go a long way towards getting him one. And Haye, speaking with IFL TV last night, says his man will stop the New Zealander late on in the fight set for The O2 in London on October 26th – becoming the first man to halt Parker.

“What you saw in the Artur Szpilka fight (Chisora scoring a nasty and impressive second-round KO over the Pole) is just the tip of the iceburg,” Haye said. “Dereck’s already in great shape. He will stop Parker late on. I have ful confidence in him. I rate Joseph Parker and it’s going to be a tough fight, but War Chisora wants a world title shot.”

Chisora has had some long, up and down career, and he has been written off more times than he likely cares to think about. Yet after a loss, even a crushing one, to a Dillian Whyte or even a David Haye (way back when), back comes Chisora to win a meaningful fight and get himself back in a good position. But can he really stop Parker, who has been beaten just twice, via decision to Anthony Joshua and Whyte? Can Chisora even get the win?





It is a good, soild match-up, one that just might result in a great fight. But how much has Chisora, 31-9(22) got left? How much can the 35 year old who has been punching for pay since way back in 2007 have left? Parker, younger at age 27 and fresher at 26-2(20) will be the visiting fighter yet again yet he is no stranger to fighting in the UK, nor does it bother him (aside from what his team say has been some questionable officiating; the Whyte fight for example, and the head-clash from Whyte that was wrongly ruled a knockdown; this proving crucial on the score-cards).

This really is a tough fight for Chisora, and though we’ve said it before, this could be his last fight at top level should he lose. Haye feels strongly his guy gets the big, impressive stoppage win. Who agrees with “The Hayemaker,” though?