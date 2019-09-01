Vasyl Lomachenko Wants All Four Belts At 135

“Then “All The Best Fights At Featherweight, Super-Featherweight, Lightweight”





The quite superb Vasyl Lomachenko picked up another impressive, great to watch win last night, along with another world title. In coming close to winning every single round on each of the judges’ cards against an ultra-game Luke Campbell, Loma added the WBC lightweight belt to his WBA and WBO titles. Now the 31 yar old southpaw wants the IBF crown, his collection to be complete.

That will mean a fight with the winner of the Richard Commey and Teofimo Lopez, who are slated to clash for the IBF belt later on this month. Both men are very good fighters and each man wants a shot at Loma, but it would take a brave fan or pundit to predict anything other than a Lomachenko win. But what might “Hi Tech” do after he has accomplished his goal of reigning supreme at 135 pounds?





Last night at the O2, after beating Campbell, Loma said he would love to fight in the UK again, and he said that he is looking at taking “the best fights at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight.” Recently, his promoter Bob Arum said Loma will not go any higher than 135, in fact he might indeed go back down as low as featherweight. Arum has a number of fascinating match-ups in mind for the reigning pound-for-pound king: including, just maybe, a fight with current bantamweight champ and KO King Naoya Inoue!

Can Loma get back down to 126 pounds effectively, and can “The Monster” make the big leap up from 118 to 126? This fight, perhaps a pipe dream and nothing much more, is one that immediately strikes you as either a foolish idea (too big a leap for the Japanese sensation), or a crazy fight that might just work.

In the meantime, though, Loma will be watching the Commey and Lopez fight with great interest, studying both men as he will do. We might have to wait until next year for our next slice of Lomachenko brilliance, but as we all know, he is worth waiting for. How much more can this great fighter achieve?