Chisora Predicts Usyk Victory: Fury’s Eye Injury Clouds May 18th Showdown

Dereck Chisora says he’s making Oleksandr Usyk the favorite to win the rescheduled May 18th fight against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Chisora believes that Fury’s cut will not have fully healed by May 18th and that once Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) begins targeting that eye, and surely will, it’ll reopen.

Will History Repeat Itself?

Dereck thinks that once the cut opens, the fight will be stopped, and Usyk will be given the victory.

However, he may be overlooking the referee, and the ringside doctor might allow Fury to fight with the bad cut the entire contest because that happened before in his fight with Otto Wallin in 2019, and the fight wasn’t stopped.

Fury fought with a huge cut from the second round and was able to go the full 12 rounds, bleeding everywhere.

Chisora’s Bold Prediction

“Listen, that cut is quite deep, but you know what? It happens,” said Dereck Chisora to Boxing King Media, talking about Tyson Fury’s sparring injury that caused his February 17th fight against Oleksandr Usyk to be postponed until May 18th.

“So, they postponed the fight, and then we go again. You can’t get in the ring like that. The fight is two weeks away. So, now we’ve got a big fight to look up to now. AJ vs. Ngannou is amazing.

“You’ve got to stay away from everything,” said Chisora when asked how long it takes for a cut the type Fury sustained to heal. “You can’t do anything. Keep doing what you’re doing, but you can’t spar.

“Yeah,” said Chisora when asked if there was a chance that Fury’s cut could reopen on May 18th. “Right now, the winning award goes to Usyk because all Usyk has to do is keep hitting that same eye, and it’s going to bust, and the ref will stop the fight.

Intriguing Twist: AJ vs. Usyk Alternative?

“So, make the fight AJ-Usyk,” said Chisora when asked if the WBC should have made Fury ‘Champion in recess’ and allowed Usyk to fight for the vacant belt while Tyson healed up from his cut.

“Yeah, because the cut won’t be healed in time [for May 18th], let’s be honest,” said Chisora when asked if he would make Usyk the favorite to defeat Fury.

“Any little movement in the skin on that, and it’s going to gash open and start bleeding,” said Chisora.