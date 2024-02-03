Benn Fires Back at Haney’s Criticism: “He’s Jealous, Easy Work”

Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) says he’ll welcome a fight against Devin Haney next after the American criticized him on Saturday night about his lack of power after he was forced to go the 12-round distance to defeat his opponent Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) by a unanimous decision at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

When Haney was based on X, “Where has Benn’s power gone?” he remarked, “Left that s*** in the needle,” which appears to be Devin taking a jab at Conor’s past PED-positive tests.

Obviously, I feel that Benn should have dispatched the 33-year-old Dobson tonight because this is not a world-class fighter that his promoter, Eddie Hearn, had set him up with.

Dobson was a durable lower-level fighter who was brought in as a confidence booster to help bring Benn back, and he’d missed a lot of time in the last two years.

Benn won the fight tonight by the scores 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110, but he should have destroyed this guy to make a statement.

Benn’s Blunt Response

“What’s he talking about? He hasn’t knocked anyone out in his last 15 fights?” said Conor Benn at the post-fight press conference tonight after his win over Peter Dobson, reacting to being told that Devin Haney had remarked on his absence of power.

“What’s he talking about power? He’s never had power. My DNA is strong. He’s just jealous because he’s never had none,” Benn continued about Haney. “If he wants to come find about the power, I’ll happily show him.

Calling Out Haney for a Fight

“He can get it next. He’s been very vocal. His dad has shown a lot of respect and a lot of class, but he needs to teach his little kid some manners. If he wants to come, I’ll deal with him no problems. He’s easy work. I’ll fight him wherever. I’m doing a little American tour at the moment.

“He’s got quick hands, fast feet, he’s athletic, but no more than me. But if he wants to talk about power, he’s never had none,” said Benn.