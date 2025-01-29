Caroline Dubois Says It’s Up To Katie Taylor If She Wants To Fight Her Or Not

The fighting Dubois duo, which consists of IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois and women’s WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois, is going great guns right now. “DDD” is coming off that stunning KO win over Anthony Joshua, while Caroline Dubois is looking for a big fight.

Dubois, who is 10-0-1 (5), was last seen boxing to a technical draw with Jessica Camara. The fight stopped at the start of round three after Camara suffered a cut eye after a head clash. Dubois now says she aims to move up to 140 pounds and would love to fight female superstar Katie Taylor.

However, as she explained while speaking with Ring Magazine’s website, Dubois is unsure how long Taylor has left in the sport. Taylor has, of course, accomplished a heck of a lot, and she is almost 40 years of age now. Dubois, only 24, isn’t sure Taylor will want any part of her in the ring.

“Moving up to 140 is three of four fights away, and that’s maybe a year-and-a-half. I don’t know what Katie Taylor is doing in a year-and-a-half,” Dubois said. “Katie Taylor is going to be 39 or 40 this year; I don’t know her plans; she can’t fight forever. Whether or not we clash, it’s going to be up to her. The ball is in her court; fight Caroline Dubois or do something else. She might not wanna look my way. But if it does happen, I’m here, you know where to find me.”

It’s almost certain Taylor will not feel the need to fight Dubois. Closing in on retirement after such a great career, Taylor may box a third fight with Amanda Serrano or perhaps take a trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron. Dubois against the peak Taylor would have been a tough fight, but today, Taylor has earned the right to pick and choose who she fights as she rounds out her future Hall of Fame career.

Dubois, who says she wants to unify the 135-pound titles before moving up to 140 in search of more glory, could perhaps get busy fighting Terri Harper, Beatriz Ferreira, and Cameron.