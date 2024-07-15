Carl Froch Sends Supportive Tweet To Jake Paul After Trump Assassination Attempt

The shock-waves are still being felt over the incredible near-miss former (and future?) president Donald Trump was the victim of on Saturday when he very nearly became the fifth US president to have been assassinated. As everyone knows, Trump was hit in the ear as he spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with him instinctively ducking under the podium he was speaking at as the shots rang out.

Secret Service men were then all over Trump, shielding the bloodied former president from any possible further attack. Sadly, one man in the crowd was killed as he covered his family with his body during the shooting, while two other people were also hit and are in critical condition.

Among so many other famous people, Jake Paul took to social media to express his thoughts on the event and what the future might hold.

“I pray for peace and prosperity for the world, and I believe Trump will give us the best chance of that,” Paul wrote. “He kept us out of wars. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people have died in Ukraine and Gaza. We need Trump.”

Carl Froch, who we all know has not had anything good to say, either to Paul or about Paul, found himself fully agreeing with what the YouTuber/influencer wrote:

“Stop it! I’m gonna start admiring you with talk like this,” Froch wrote in his message on social media, with Froch posting a US flag with his written message.

So, might Froch and Paul bury the hatchet? Who knows. Paul will fight Mike Perry this Saturday, and he was supposed to fight Mike Tyson on July 20 instead. That fight is now set for November.

As for Trump, who has made it clear he is okay after being the closest US president since Ronald Reagan to have been assassinated, he has come a heck of a long way since the days when he was involved in boxing when numerous big fights were staged at Trump’s hotels and casinos. It could be that Trump’s popularity will have risen due to the fist-pumping defiance he displayed after almost being shot and killed.

Is Trump a fighter YOU admire and will be voting for when the time comes later this year?