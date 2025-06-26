Carl Froch Lists His Five Greatest-Ever Super-Middleweights

Being introduced in the mid 1980s, the super-middleweight division, the 168 pound division, has, over the years, produced some great fighters. Some of these fighters fought at the weight full-time, while the weight class also saw legends such as Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard pay a relatively brief visit to the division; with both all-time greats picking up a world title at 168.

But who are the greatest super-middleweights ever? Over the course of those four decades, we really have seen all manner of fighting styles light up the division; we’ve seen sluggers, we’ve seen super-slick boxers, and again, we’ve seen some ageing but still formidable boxing legends add glamour to the weight class.

Froch puts Roy Jones Jr. at the top, snubs Toney and downplays Calzaghe

Carl Froch, who some may feel is deserving of a spot on any greatest-ever super-middleweights list, was recently asked by Sky Sports to name his top-5 greatest 168 pounders, and “The Cobra’s” list makes for pretty interesting reading.

This is what Froch had to say on the subject:

“Mikkel Kessler at five,” Froch began. “He’s [Joe Calzaghe] at number four, one slot below ‘The Cobra,’ who comes in at number three; he’s got to deserve his number three slot, and anybody who wants to debate me, I’m ready and waiting. The ‘Son of God,’ Andre Ward at number two, he has to be because of his results. Roy Jones Jr, what a fighter, he’s number one, as far as I’m concerned, you can’t even argue.”

No room for Toney or Leonard – and Calzaghe still stuck behind Froch

So, what do you think of Froch’s list and are you willing to accept his challenge and debate him as far as where he ranks himself (and, in speaking in the third person the way he did sure does make Froch come across as just a little bit arrogant, doesn’t it!)?

Jones at number one is perfectly fine by me, and I guess, plenty of other fight fans. Jones was sublime in his prime, almost untouchable. Froch has not elected to place a Hearns or a Leonard on his list, and that’s understandable as neither great fought at the weight for too long. One might take umbrage over the fact that Froch has not found a slot for James Toney, but otherwise his list is pretty decent.

The big talking point here may well be where Froch has chosen to rank Calzaghe, who he could have fought in what would likely have been an epic fight, only for it fail to happen, for various reasons. Who ranks as the greater super-middleweight: Froch or Calzaghe?

Maybe the grudge is still there with Calzaghe as far as Froch is concerned.