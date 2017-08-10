Carl Froch says it would be “dangerous” to come back: I’m hearing whispers I might be a Hall of Famer one day

Is former super-middleweight king Carl Froch worthy of going into The Hall of Fame? “The Cobra,” now aged 40, his reputation, his health and his wealth as intact as his recently surgically repaired nose, told BBC Sport that he has “heard whispers that I might be a Hall of Famer one day.”

The British legend again confirmed how he will not be coming back, that he has “been out too long,” and that he would find it “dangerous” to attempt to boil back down to 168 pounds. Froch, who went out on a high with his crushing of vocal rival George Groves, who he knocked flat in a return fight in front of a then record crowd at Wembley in May of 2014, says he currently weighs around 14st (196 pounds) and that he is content where he is, on the safe side of the ropes.

Froch beamed when speaking about the prospect of being enshrined in The Hall:





“My name in The Hall of Fame, there’s nothing else that can replace that, there’s no price you can put on that; that’s legacy secured,” Froch said.

Froch will not be eligible until 2019, but there does seem to be a very good chance the three-time champ will indeed get in. Would you vote for him? At an impressive 33-2(24), with wins over excellent fighters like: Jean Pascal, Jermain Taylor, Andre Dirrell, Mikkel Kessler (in a revenge win), Arthur Abraham, Glen Johnson, Lucian Bute and George Groves (twice), Froch has some substantial resume.

The only fighter the Nottingham warrior couldn’t beat was Andre Ward, who is still, some six-and-a-half years after his close (on paper) decision win over Froch, atop the pound-for-pound charts. Froch’s legacy would be up there with the greatest British fighters ever if he had managed a win over the still unbeaten Ward, but he has made peace with himself over his close (on two of the three cards) 12 round points defeat.

So has Froch, who took on all comers, both at home and abroad and who was never stopped, have the necessary credentials to get the call from Canastota? Without too much doubt, plenty of fight fans will no doubt shout back a resounding ‘yes’ to such a question.





In short, Froch was a fearless, take on all comers type who defeated at least two fighters who have a tremendous shot at going into The Hall of Fame themselves. Froch goes in, yes.