Carl Froch hot on Dmitry Bivol, admits he wouldn’t have liked to have stood in front of him

The pundits over at Sky Sports have been listing their ‘One To Watch for 2018,’ with the likes of Johnny Nelson, Tony Bellew, Paulie Malignaggi and Carl Froch picking their hot prospects for the coming year. What Froch had to say was most interesting. “The Cobra,” happy and content in looking back on a career that saw him define himself as one of the toughest, most durable of warriors, one who consistently fought the very best, is hugely excited about Russian light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol.

Bivol, at just 12-0(10) has already captured the WBA light-heavyweight title and Froch, who was super-middleweight king, says he feels Bivol has it within him to attain true greatness. Froch like many of us, wants to see Bivol get it on with his countryman and rival 175 pound champ Sergey Kovalev.





“I think Dmitry Bivol is going to be great,” Froch said via Sky Sports web site. “He has a cool and calm demeanour and he oozes confidence, but not arrogant or nonchalant, he is just relaxed. He is so precise, so accurate with his work, he’s lethal. Put him in with Sergey Kovalev down the line and you will see how good he is. I have a feeling Bivol helped Andre Ward make his retirement decision and I don’t say it very often, but I’ve seen something in Bivol that I wouldn’t want to stand in front of.”

It certainly would have been interesting seeing the unbeaten but now retired Ward fight Bivol, and maybe “S.O.G” did make his decision to walk away so as to avoid Bivol, at least in part. But Froch, who was close to fighting up at 175 pounds during his own career, pays Bivol the ultimate compliment. Froch as we know was never once stopped, his fine chin serving him very well in some tough fights. So when Froch says he wouldn’t have relished the idea of standing in front of Bivol it sure says something.

Who would have won, the Russian tank or the British tank? Take your pick. But as to the actual fights Bivol can engage in, the idea of him rumbling with Kovalev, Artur Beterbiev and Adonis Stevenson really is enough to get everyone excited.

In the meantime 27 year old Bivol will defend against Sullivan Barrera on March 3rd.