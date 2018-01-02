This March could prove to be a most interesting, and exciting month for the heavyweights

Things should hot up in the heavyweight division this year, this March in fact. There are two fights that, while not yet 100% done and dusted, are very much in the works; in fact almost definite for March: Anthony Joshua Vs. Joseph Parker in a unification clash that will see the winner emerge with three belts, and Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz in a WBC defence, arguably the toughest yet for “Bronze Bomber” Wilder.



Which reigning champion, Joshua or Wilder – these two generally looked at as one and two in the world rankings – faces the tougher fight? On Paper, the quick-fire answer seems to be Wilder, who faces a dangerous puncher in Cuba’s Ortiz, a southpaw puncher at that. But nobody knows Ortiz’ real age and in his last few fights the unbeaten contender who is officially listed as a 38 year old looked slow and ponderous.





Ortiz can bang, yes, but might Wilder, with his “sniper” approach, blast the slower-moving, even lumbering old man out in double-quick fashion? Do not bet against it. Against a young and peaking world champion in his own right, AJ arguably faces a tougher proposition than Wilder, in his unification bout with WBO ruler Parker. The New Zealander has not shown crunching punching power, but he appears to be solid as a rock, hugely determined, and the 25 year old fights with the support of an entire country on his shoulders.

This fan support, and Parker’s utter intention of never failing it or letting his countrymen down, makes him dangerous. Parker will be there right to the end if Joshua cannot get rid of him. And Parker’s people have spoken of the way they feel Joshua, so heavily muscled, will “gas out” in the fight, as he has come perilously close to doing in previous fights (against Wladimir Klitschko and, last time out, Carlos Takam).

Promoter Bob Arum says he sees a suspect chin when he watches Joshua fight, and The Hall of Famer believes Parker has a great shot of stopping a badly tiring Joshua in the later rounds. We should soon see if Arum is right.

Wilder-Ortiz should be a fun fight, a slugfest while it lasts, while Joshua-Parker could prove to be a battle of attrition, a case of who wants it more gets the win. Of course, with the big guys one punch can make a mockery of any prediction, but here goes:

Wilder survives the odd scare in blasting Ortiz out inside four very fan-friendly rounds, while Joshua grinds out a tough, close and possibly even controversial decision victory.