Carl Farmpton says he’s unable to watch his losing fight with Santa Cruz, but confirms talks are already underway for the rubber-match

Proud Irishman and now former featherweight champ Carl Frampton says his loss to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch is simply “too annoying” for him to watch on video. Wanting to look back on the close decision loss he suffered in Las Vegas, Frampton put the fight on yet, as he told The Belfast Telegraph, he had to turn it off after just two rounds.

Despite the frustration at losing to the Mexican warrior, or because of it, Frampton is massively eager to get the third fight on, and in Belfast. Talks between the two camps have now begun, Frampton has confirmed, and he also says that whoever he fights next, it will definitely be in Belfast.





“I tried to watch the fight with Leo Santa Cruz again but only got two rounds in when I had to turn it off,” Frampton told The Belfast Telegraph. “It was too raw for me – it was just too annoying. I’ll let things settle down before I watch the whole fight…..I don’t know when I’ll be able to watch it again. My team are now working on the third fight, they’re in negotiations and whatever happens my next fight will be in Belfast. I’ve been on the road a long time and my fans deserve the chance to see me fight at home.”

Frampton is a fighter who truly cares about his fans, and he is right when he says he should fight at home next; he fully deserves it. Having proven himself in America, “The Jackal” can now enjoy a homecoming. It’s not the one he would have wanted, as he hoped to have been fighting at home as the defending champion, but Frampton can now hopefully challenge Santa Cruz and try and come out on top in their trilogy.

If Santa Cruz will agree to fight in Belfast, that is. If not, Frampton will be forced to take another big fight (maybe one with IBF champ Lee Selby) and we fans will have to wait a little longer for the decider.