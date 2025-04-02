Canelo’s Saudi Gold Rush: Mikey Garcia’s Analysis of Alvarez’s $400 Million Goal, Title Indifference, and Crawford Clash

Mikey Garcia says Canelo Alvarez is going to make $400 million soon and double his net worth as he heads into his May 3rd undisputed super middleweight championship bout against William Scull in Riyadh, and then Terence Crawford in September.

Garcia feels that Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has achieved it all, doesn’t care about titles anymore, and is only fighting for money. The only reason Alvarez is facing IBF super middleweight champion William Scull is that the Saudis want the undisputed championship to be on the line for the Crawford fight when he faces him.

Canelo’s $400 Million Goal

“He’s going to make $400 million. You know, he’s worth $200 million right now, maybe more. Maybe $300 million. Those extra $200 million will set you up for an even bigger life in the next years, not just for himself but for his generation. That’s what keeps him motivated,” said Mikey Garcia to Little Giant Boxing about Canelo Alvarez.

“He can do whatever he wants with his $300 million right now. That extra $200 million or $400 million he’s going to make is going to set up his generations. It’s going to set up his grandkids. So, that’s why he’s doing it. He doesn’t care about the titles any more. He cares about the money. He already accomplished everything. It’s not about the title no more. It’s about the money.”

If Canelo re-ups with Riyadh Season for a new contract when his current one expires, he’s got an excellent chance of increasing his net worth to $400 million. He would have to take much riskier fights than 38-year-old Terence Crawford to make that kind of money, though. The Saudis would likely want Alvarez to run the gauntlet through these fighters to get him to a half billion in net worth:

– Dmitry Bivol

– Artur Beterbiev

– David Benavidez

Crawford Fight Prediction