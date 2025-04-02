Benavidez: Canelo’s Refusal to Fight Me Shows My True Threat, Inspires Me to Achieve Greatness Despite Being Avoided

David Benavidez says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t mention his name because he’s the “most dangerous fighter. Alvarez would rather fight the smaller Terence Crawford and William Scull than face Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs). Benavidez thinks Canelo is scared of him, and fans feel the same way.

The ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez feels that it would be better for the unified super middleweight champion Canelo to fight somebody from his own weight class rather than select a guy that just recently moved up from 147 to 154 in his last fight.

Saudi Disappointment

“I feel like my name isn’t mentioned because I’m the most dangerous fighter out there but for the least amount of money,” said David Benavidez to the Mystic Zach about why Canelo Alvarez has shown no interest in fighting him. “All these fighters, I feel they see everything as a business move. It wasn’t like that back then, but I feel this is the dynamic of boxing is changing.

Benavidez isn’t happy that Canelo Alvarez is still ducking him despite his having signed a contract with the Saudis. He’s not even mentioned as one of the possibilities for Alvarez to fight, and that’s sad because the idea is the Saudis are supposed to be putting on great fights. Neither of the two fights that Canelo will be fighting this year are big fights in a true sense.

“Canelo, in my opinion, the best fight he could make is against me because it would be the best fight in boxing. We’d give the fans a lot of fireworks in that fight, but Canelo, he wanted to go a different route. He wanted to fight somebody that’s coming up from 147,” said Benavidez about Terence Crawford. “A smaller guy.”

Canelo’s choice of the aging, smaller 37-year-old Crawford over a fight against Benavidez shows that he wants nothing to do with him, and it will play it safe for the remainder of his career.

Alvarez will collect nice checks, fighting the likes of William Scull, Crawford, Hamzah Sheeraz, Chris Eubank Jr., and Conor Benn. Dmitry Bivol could be added to that list if he’s victorious in his trilogy match against Artur Beterbiev.

Canelo’s Avoidance