Plant and Charlo to feature in seperate bouts on May 31st, in preparation for a future possible PPV clash

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo will be taking tune-ups in separate bouts on May 31st on PBC on Championship Boxing Prime Video in super middleweight bouts, with the event starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. It’s non-pay-per-view, but fans still need a Prime membership with Amazon, which is $14.99 monthly.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) is fighting the recently knocked out #15 WBA Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) in the 12-round headliner. Fans know of Resendiz from his eighth knockout loss to Elijah Garcia in 2023. The obvious question is why isn’t Plant fighting Elijah Garcia?

The answer is that it’s important that Plant win and look good because the idea is for him to look great on May 31st to set up a PPV clash against Jermall Charlo for the fall. Jermall has got his own mismatch on the card against Thomas LaManna, who isn’t a world-class-level fighter. LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) is known for being knocked out in the first round by Erislandy Lara in 2021. That’s how he got on the map.

LaManna has never beaten any world level opposition before, and he’s just an opponent for the inactive 35-year-old Jermall to ensure he wins because he hasn’t fought in two years since 2023. Before that, he had been out since 2021.

For the former IBF 168-lb champion ‘Sweethands’ Plant, this is his second consecutive tune-up fight since David Benavidez soundly beat him. In Plant’s last fight, he beat Trevor McCumby by a ninth round knockout last September.

That was technically a confidence-booster for Plant, 32, because McCumby had never fought any world-class-level opposition during his 15-year career, and he wasn’t exactly young at 32.

“I took the time to rebuild myself and I rebuilt my focus,” said Charlo. “I’m locked in with my team and I’m ready for this new chapter at super middleweight. The journey continues. I’m back in full effect and I can’t wait to show my fans what I’ve been working on. It’s time!”

“Facing a big name like Jermall Charlo is the kind of challenge I’ve been working for my whole life,” said LaManna. “A win against him on May 31 isn’t just a victory for me, it’s life-changing for my family.”