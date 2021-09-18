Canelo tells Andre Ward: ‘You can get it in the ring too’ after Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez reacted hostility this week when asked about his thoughts on Andre Ward training Caleb Plant for their November 6th clash in Las Vegas. Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) said he could beat both of them in the ring instead of dismissing it as no big deal.

Interestingly, it seems to have infuriated Canelo that Plant has chosen one of the best fighters in the last decade to help him get ready for their fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Such a strange stance that Canelo has about the subject of Ward helping Plant. It’s as if he didn’t like that idea of Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) getting training tips from the outstanding former super middleweight champion Ward.

Ward likely has pretty good ideas about how to beat Canelo, and he’s going to make sure he has Plant fully ready on November 6th.

Earlier on Friday, Ward remarked that Canelo never showed a hint of wanting to fight him before he retired in 2017. Canelo had the chance to fight Ward if he wished to but never showed interest in facing him.

Canelo says he’ll fight Plant AND Ward

“They both can get it in the ring, no problem,” said Canelo Alvarez in reacting to Andre Ward helping Caleb Plant in training.

“It’s only going to be me and him [Plant] in the ring, but if they both get in there, I still don’t have a problem,” Canelo said about him being open to fighting Ward as well as Plant.

“The one that is talking too much is him,” said Canelo. “I’m going to tax him come November 6th. I like to leave my emotions in the ring and let go of my shots with intelligence

“Being the first to do it is really motivating us,” said Canelo about him wanting to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion. To keep making history. These last few months, we’ve been winning many titles, and we’re close to becoming one of the few to win all the titles.

“He doesn’t worry me in the absolute meaning of the word,” said Canelo.

Weirdly, Canelo is sounding angry about Ward helping Plant. You don’t see Plant getting angry and wanting to thrash Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso for getting him ready for the fight.

If Canelo is as good as he believes himself to be, he should be able to adjust to whatever game plan Ward has for Plant.