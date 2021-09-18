Floyd Mayweather Vs. Anderson Silva “Would Break All Pay-Per-View Records” Says Silva’s Trainer

Yes, we’re tired (most of us anyway) of all the big-name exhibition bouts/celebrity bouts, freak shows that continue to come our way (really, you can call them what you choose to call them). But this one might actually be worth watching if it happens. How does a bout, a real bout, a boxing match, between Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva grab you? Does the idea grab you at all?

Mayweather, as we know, likes taking no-risk exhibitions (see his easy wins over Tenshin Nasukawa and Jake Paul), but could he be persuaded to take a little bit of a risk, a pretty risky fight, against Silva, a man close to him in age? Silva’s trainer, Luiz Dorea, says the fight to make is his man against 44-year-old “Money.” And, as he said when speaking with AG Fight, Dorea feels the fight would smash all existing pay-per-view records.

“It’s my wish and his [Silva’s],” Dorea said of a potential Mayweather-Silva dust-up. “We have great respect for Floyd Mayweather, and he is one of the greatest boxing athletes in history. He tested himself against a You-Tuber heavier than himself (Paul), so why not Anderson Silva? It would break all pay-per-view records. We would like to do it. It has everything to do.”

46-year-old Silva is, of course, coming off that pretty impressive first-round icing of Tito Ortiz, while before that, the Brazilian MMA legend won a decision over the he-might-once-have-been-something-pretty-good Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Mayweather is still counting his money from the Paul farce, sorry, fight – sorry, exhibition.

Silva, who once wanted a big boxing meeting with Roy Jones, now wants a piece of “Money.” Would YOU watch, would you pay to watch, if this one did happen? For what it’s worth, I would. Again, Floyd enjoys taking zero risks, even just a little bit of a risk, so maybe he will decide this fight is not for him. But it’s nice to think Mayweather, the competitor, might find the idea of testing himself, just a little bit, one more time, quite appealing. Maybe.

Silva is on a pretty good roll right now, that’s for sure. As for a Mayweather-Silva shootout breaking all pay-per-view records, that might be just a little optimistic! Still, the fight would generate interest, headlines, and dough – Floyd’s three favorite things aside from gambling.