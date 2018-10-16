Canelo Alvarez picks up WBC 160 lb title

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) received his WBC Middleweight World Title today at Museo Soumaya in Mexico City in recognition of his spectacular victory against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in September. Canelo also received the Cinturon Chiapaneco and the Cinturon Huichol at this momentous event as he prepares to return to the ring. The 28-year-old WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion will take on WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) in a special 12-round super middleweight attraction on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions)

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the belt presentation:

CANELO ALVAREZ, WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion:

“I want to thank everyone for their support during the good times and the bad. It was a tough year for me. I would never do anything to blemish my career, but I’m grateful to all those who were there with me. I’m going to represent the WBC from here on. They’ve been my family since the beginning. It’s a great responsibility to be a Mexican world champion. But I take that responsibility because I know I’m a determined and disciplined fighter. I honor every fighter who has fought at Madison Square Garden, but I’m going to make my own story. This is another chapter in my legacy.





JOSE “CHEPO” REYNOSO, Manager and Trainer of Canelo Alvarez:

“The past 13 years of Canelo Alvarez’s career has not been easy. It has been difficult. But when you have a lot of determination like he does, it makes the hard road that much easier. We completed the promise of making him a world champion because he completed his part of working hard. I thank everyone here and the sport of boxing.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer and Manager of Canelo Alvarez:

“I’m grateful and thankful for all that Canelo Alvarez has achieved. I thank Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC for their help. They’ve supported us all along the way. We’re proud of what he has accomplished, and we know there is more to come.”





ERIC GOMEZ, President of Golden Boy Promotions:

“We’ve worked with Canelo Alvarez since he was a very young prospect. He was hungry and determined to be great. To see him achieve that greatness is a wonderful thing to see. I congratulate him on this exciting day for him.”

MAURICIO SULAIMAN, President of the WBC:

“Canelo shut a lot of mouths in his last fight. He quieted a lot of critics who said he did not come forward. But in his last fight he showed with his fists and his aggression that he is the better fighter. Canelo is always first to raise the Mexican flag after a victory and yell Viva Mexico! I am so proud he is representing the WBC once again.”

Canelo vs. Fielding is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Middleweight World

The event is sponsored by Tecate, "THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING," and Hennessy "Never Stop. Never Settle." The event will take place Saturday, December 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Fielding go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT.