Four International Shows Coming to ESPN+

Four fight cards from four nations spread across two days will stream live this weekend on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service.

The previously announced card from Melbourne, Australia, featuring twin brothers Jason and Andrew Moloney, will kick off the weekend starting Friday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. From England and Scotland to an interim world title bout in Germany, here’s what’s in store for fight fans.

Rocky Fielding Returns on #MTKFightNight Card in Liverpool

Friday, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Former WBA super middleweight world champion Rocky Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) will fight for the first time since challenging Canelo Alvarez last December, returning in a 10-rounder against Tanzanian puncher Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-6-1, 23 KOs) at the Olympia. Fielding won the world title last July with a TKO over then-unbeaten Tyron Zeuge, but he fell short against Canelo via third-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden. Paziwapazi is unbeaten in 10 bouts dating back to 2017, having won a pair of regional belts to earn the shot at Fielding.





In other bouts streaming from Liverpool:

Four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (38-5-1, 17 KOs) will face Sladan Janjanin (27-4, 21 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Murray is best known for his controversial 2013 decision loss to middleweight world champion Sergio Martinez in Martinez’s home country of Argentina.

Lightweight prospect Ged Carroll (11-0, 0 KOs) will take a step up in class versus Jeff Ofori (9-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Fornling and Bösel to Battle for Interim Light Heavyweight World Title on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

Top Rank, in association with SES Boxing, will present a world championship afternoon of boxing from Messe Arena in Halle, Germany.

In the main event, Dominic Bösel (29-1, 11 KOs) will face Swedish contender Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) for the interim WBA light heavyweight world title. Bösel most recently defended his European crown in April with an eighth-round knockout over Timy Shala. Fornling has won five in a row since the lone loss of his career, most recently winning a unanimous decision over former world title challenger Karo Murat.





Said SES Boxing founder Ulf Steinforth: “I’m excited to give our fighters the opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest sports platform in the world.”

In other bouts streaming from Germany:

The fighting pride of Morocco, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mohammed Rabii (9-0, 5 KOs) will make his ESPN debut against Mexican veteran Jesus Gurrola (27-14-3, 14 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight contest.

(9-0, 5 KOs) will make his ESPN debut against Mexican veteran (27-14-3, 14 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight contest. 2012 German Olympian Stefan Haertel (18-1, 2 KOs) will face David Zegarra (34-3, 21 KOs) in a 12-round showdown for the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title.

(18-1, 2 KOs) will face (34-3, 21 KOs) in a 12-round showdown for the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title. Top heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (5-0, 1 KO) will fight Venezuelan upstart Pedro Martinez (11-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.

All-Scottish Bantamweight Battle Headlines #MTKFightNight from Glasgow on Saturday, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

This is about more than titles.





In one of the biggest all-Scottish clashes in a long time, Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor will take on British champion Ukashir Farooq in a 12-round showdown from Emirates Arena in Farooq’s home city of Glasgow. McGregor, meanwhile, hails from Edinburgh, a roughly one-hour train ride away.

The 22-year-old McGregor (7-0, 6 KOs) defended his Commonwealth title in June with an eighth-round TKO over Scott Allan in a bout that streamed live on ESPN+. Farooq (13-0, 6 KOs) last fought in August, making the third successful defense of his British title with a first-round blitzing of Duane Winters.

Said McGregor: “This is the biggest fight in Scotland for a long, long time. You have to go back to Alex Arthur’s reign to find a comparison. It’s massive for me, for Kash and for all the Scottish boxing fans.”

