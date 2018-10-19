Canelo Alvarez Recieves Ring Magazine Belt

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) received the Ring Magazine Middleweight World Title and the Pound-For-Pound Championship Belt at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Canelo, who also holds the WBC, WBA, and Lineal Middleweight World Titles, will move up to 168 pounds to challenge Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) for his WBA Super Middleweight World Title in a 12-round main event on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden and streamed live on DAZN.





Below is what today’s participants had to say at the event:

CANELO ALVAREZ, WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion:

“I want to thank God, my team and my family. I want to thank Golden Boy as well. Having a belt like this is a responsibility, and this is a responsibility that I plan to undertake. I never imagined that my success would reach this magnitude. This just shows that with discipline, hard work and love for the sport, one can achieve anything. A lot has changed in one year. It’s been a big change. I’m going to defend this title with honor. See you all on December 15.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:





“The Ring Magazine World Title is the most prestigious title in boxing. In order to earn it, the top two fighters in the division have to fight. The pound-four-pound belt has been held by great fighters. Bernard Hopkins had it. Pernell Whitaker had it. I had it, and now Canelo Alvarez has it. We are very proud of his accomplishments.”

DOUG FISCHER, Editor-in-Chief at Ring Magazine,

“The lineage of the Ring Magazine Championship belt goes back to Jack Dempsey. The greatest fighters of every era held the Ring Magazine Title. The pound-for-pound title was created in 1993, and it was presented to Pernell Whitaker after his controversial draw against Julio Cesar Chavez, Sr. This is brilliant company that Canelo joins. The belt was with Whitaker, Oscar De La Hoya, Roy Jones, Jr. and Bernard Hopkins.”

Canelo vs. Fielding is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Middleweight World

Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, December 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be streamed live on DAZN.





Tickets for the showdown between WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) will go on sale this Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT. The special 12-round super middleweight attraction will take place Saturday, Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Fielding go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT. Tickets are priced at $1,000, $500, $300, $200, $150, $100, $75 and $50 plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets-

Canelo, the 28-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is without a doubt boxing’s biggest star. After his historic win against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch in September, Canelo captured the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Titles to established himself as the very best fighter in the division. Canelo will look to capture a world title in a third division against Fielding.

Fielding is a 31-year-old native of Liverpool, England who climbed the 168-pound rankings by fighting the toughest fighters in his native country. Fielding has only suffered one loss in his career, against who would eventually be a world champion in Callum Smith. Since then, he has scored six victories in a row, including his career-best win against Tyron Zeuge to capture the WBA Super Middleweight World Title in July. Fielding will defend his title in what will be his United States debut.

Additional information for this event will be announced shortly.

