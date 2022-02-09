Canelo “Close” To Signing $85 Million Two-Fight Deal With Matchroom; Would Fight Bivol And Then GGG

According to a news story from ESPN, superstar Canelo Alvarez is “close” to signing a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, the deal worth $85 million.

Canelo, if he puts pen to paper, will first fight WBA 175 pound champ Dmitry Bivol, on May 7, and he will then (assuming he gets past Bivol) fight bitter rival Gennady Golovkin in a third fight, this one up at 168 pounds, on September 17.

According to the “sources” who informed ESPN of the news, Canelo has not yet signed any contract but negotiations are “approaching the finishing line.”

Hearn said recently how he’d “love” to work with Canelo again, having worked with the Mexican star for last year’s fight with Billy Joe Saunders. It seems Hearn may get what he wants.

And we fans will get two very interesting, potentially exciting fights if the deal goes ahead. Bivol, who is unbeaten, is a fine boxer and though most fans see his countryman Artur Beterbiev as the best light-heavyweight on the planet today, Bivol might be able to give Canelo real problems in what would/will be Alvarez’ second fight as a 175 pounder.

But assuming he does get the win over Bivol, Canelo would then look to close the show with regards to his rivalry with GGG; with whom he is currently 1-0-1. Golovkin – who must first come through his rescheduled fight with Japanese warrior Ryota Murata, in Japan in the spring – would be up against it against Canelo at 168 pounds. GGG, who turns 40 in April and has been most inactive (not having fought since October of 2020) is not an especially big middleweight so to go up an additional eight pounds, against an in his prime Canelo, is a big ask.

But a third fight between Canelo and Golovkin is still a huge fight and where else can GGG get himself such a massive payday?

Canelo-Bivol and Canelo-Golovkin will go out live on DAZN if the 31 year old does indeed sign the deal.