Tyson Fury Says “Nobody Cares About Joshua Anymore;” Vows To “Obliterate” Usyk

WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is out in Dubai at the moment and the ever-vocal “Gypsy King” gave an interview with DubaiEyeSport, during which Fury laid into prospective foes Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Next up for Fury is Dillian Whyte (although there are still some people who are skeptical the fight will actually go ahead), and Fury said he can beat Whyte with “one hand behind my back and one foot off the floor,” but the unbeaten 33 year old could not help having a dig at AJ and Usyk also.

Fury needs to fight both men to prove beyond any doubt he is the absolute number-one heavyweight on the planet, yet he himself says both men are no threat to him at all. In addition, Fury insists “nobody cares about [Joshua] anymore.”

“Quite frankly, nobody cares about him anymore. But I’ll knock him out just for bants,” Fury said to Dubaieyesport about former two-time champ Joshua.”

And when he was asked if Usyk is any threat to him, Fury shot back with more trash-talk.

“Hell no! What’s he gonna do? Tap dance around the ring and run away?” Fury said of current WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight ruler Usyk. “He didn’t do any damage at all to Anthony Joshua and he definitely ain’t doing damage to me. I’ll obliterate him.”

Despite these bold claims, there are plenty of fight fans who are both eager to see Fury match his boxing skills with those belonging to Usyk and feel the southpaw from Ukraine may well outbox Fury. No, Usyk is not a power hitter and he may not be able to “do damage” to Fury; not physical damage anyway. But Usyk might get to Fury mentally by making him miss, hitting him with counters, and out-speeding him. Really, it’s a fascinating fight and we all want to see it; we need to see it.

As for Joshua, is Fury correct when he says nobody cares about him anymore? It seems unlikely. That Usyk-Joshua rematch will be huge when it happens and the number of tickets the fight will shift – due mostly to the star power of Joshua – will prove fans do still care about him. AJ is still one of the biggest draws in world boxing.

And Fury has two massive fights out there for him with Usyk and Joshua. But can Fury first get past Whyte with as much ease as he himself claims will be the case?