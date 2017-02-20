Canelo-Chavez Jr. Mexico City press tour quotes

Two-division world champion Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and former WBC World Middleweight Champion Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) today kicked off their four-city international press tour in Mexico City. The event drew thousands of fans and hundreds of media to watch Canelo and Chavez, Jr. in their first face off ahead of their anticipated clash on Cinco De Mayo weekend, Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

CANELO ÁLVAREZ, Former Two-Division World Champion:

“It’s a new weight, so I have started to spar with heavier partners, which everyone will notice come fight night. Fights between Mexicans are usually the biggest, and I want this fight to be a mark on the legacy that many fights like this have left behind in Mexico’s fight history.

“I think that a rivalry does exist, and we are both polemic fighters. There have been a lot of comments directed towards me and my character, and I fight for pride to represent my country.

“We are of course are training at 100 percent. I think what makes this fight interesting is that we are both heavy punchers. I’ve been in my fair share of mega-fights, and the boxing ring is my home. I have had the same people in my corner since the very beginning, and I trust Chepo and Eddy to fully support me in my corner.”

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, JR., Former WBC World Middleweight Champion:

“I’ve been making my way to this fight. My last fight was at 168 pounds. This fight isn’t going to be any different from any other fight that I have had in the past. I want to thank all the people who have come to support me over the years.

“This is going to be a tough fight. Every fight is important, and this one especially because it is between two Mexicans fighting each other for the glory. The fight could not have come at a more perfect timing – both my and Canelo’s names are known throughout the world as some of the best fighters. My two losses against Martinez and Fonfara taught me more than all 50 of my wins. This fight has the potential to open many doors to my future that might have been closed before. I fight for pride – everyone says that Canelo is the best.

“With Nacho Beristain in my corner, I have a lot of knowledge on my side. It’s symbolic because he has his name etched as one of the greats, and this is a tribute to him and is a contribution to Mexican boxing. Canelo isn’t Oscar De La Hoya’s son. I’ve got a great corner. I am going to win this fight.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“Saul was the one who wanted this fight, and my duty as a promoter is to put together the best fights. Mexican boxing is the best, and when you have these two hot boxers who want to give the best to the fans, and we couldn’t pass it up.

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, SR., Six-Time World Champion Boxer:

“I foresee a real tough fight. We have seen the best of Canelo, but we have not seen the best of my son. I firmly believe that with a disciplined training camp, Jr. is able to knock out not just Canelo but anyone in his way. I want to thank everyone who has come out to support my son. I can honestly say that this is a dream come true, and we are looking forward to the fight.”

ERIC GOMEZ, President of Golden Boy Promotions:

“It’s always a pleasure to be here in Mexico, and I want to thank TV Azteca and our sponsor Tecate for always supporting us. This is going to be a great fight, between two Mexican warriors who want to be remembered as the best. We all know who will be watching – President Trump-and he will see the great contribution that Mexicans have to offer, and how we get things done.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer to Canelo Alvarez:

“I want to thank Golden Boy, Canelo and the Chavez’s for the opportunity to bring another great fight. These fights- much like the many that have been precedent to it go beyond just being wars but represent a Mexican pride. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of these fights. It’s going to be a war in the ring, and I have full confidence that we will get the result we are training for. Mexico versus Mexico is one of the greatest fights you can see in the world. Nacho has contributed much to boxing, but I am a part of the new generation of trainers. At one point, Nacho was where I am now. We are the new generation, and we are here to make history.”

JOSE “CHEPO” REYNOSO, Manager and Co-Trainer to Canelo Alvarez:

“We are so thankful for all the support we have received. We have to recognize the sacrifices that both fighters have made to make this fight possible for all the fans who have been asking for it. Julio will have to drop to a weight and Saul will have to go up to a weight he hasn’t fought at. What will happen on May 6 is an arena filled with thousands of Mexicans who will come together to sing the Mexican national anthem together, and show the US that we are more unified than ever before.”

