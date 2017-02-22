Boxing News 24/7


Canelo and Chavez Jr. bet their fight purses for May 6 showdown!

- Leave a Comment

Both the ongoing press tour for the big Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr showdown and the fight itself just got even more interesting. The two Mexican stars, appearing on Univision’s Despierta America TV show, bet their fight purses in a bold winner takes all move.

Canelo, who already feels the May 6 catch-weight fight is “personal,” felt slighted when he heard how Chavez Jr. had predicted that he would KO him inside eight rounds. In response, Canelo agreed to the audacious bet with his rival countryman.


“I saw him in a video saying that I have not fought with anyone, if he is so sure he is going to win the fight with me, that he is going to knock me out in eight rounds, I bet his bag that he does not beat me,” Canelo said, angrily.

Oscar De La Hoya wasted no time in taking to twitter, writing how:

“Things just got real..@Canelo and @JCChavezjr just bet their purses on live TV!”

These two Mexican warriors, both appearing to be close to fighting shape already, genuinely believe they will come out victorious in the massive fight all of their country will be watching over Cinco de Mayo weekend. Chavez, the heaviest, possibly strongest opponent yet for Canelo – who has never before boxed above 154 pounds – has well and truly put his money where his mouth is with this bet. Both fighters have in fact.

READ  Live Stream: Canelo Alvaraz - Chavez Jr. NYC Press Conference

Chavez is also unworried about the hefty fines he would have to pay for every pound he comes in over the agreed catch-weigh limit of 164.5 pounds. Chavez, putting the hard work in, is sure he will make the agreed poundage.

But who will take the combined cash of the two fight purses? This fight, when first announced, was generally looked at by most fans as a definite win for Canelo. The younger, fresher man may still emerge victorious, but more and more there is something suggesting that this fight will be a great one.

Can Chavez pull off the upset and leave Canelo out of pocket!

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Canelo and Chavez Jr. bet their fight purses for May 6 showdown!

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Who next for Adrien Broner? “The Problem” has options
Arum says talk of a Pacquiao vs Khan fight being done is “bulls***”
Chavez Jr. putting the work in for Canelo showdown; Senior says when his son is properly prepared “he can beat anyone”
Deontay Wilder on future fight with Joshua: we’re talking an Ali-Frazier type of thing
Live Stream: Canelo Alvaraz – Chavez Jr. NYC Press Conference
Chad Dawson, stunned by Stevenson, says Adonis is no real world champ
Canelo vs. Chávez, Jr. New York press tour quotes
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Liam Smith Doesn’t Think Williams Is Ready – Joe Gallagher

In the fight game, there's an old adage that you can't buy, steal, beg or borrow experience and Manchester trainer...

Close