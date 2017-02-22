Danny Garcia says a win over Keith Thurman will put him up there with great Puerto Rican fighters like Miguel Cotto

Danny Garcia says he has a “huge” legacy as a 140 pound fighter and he now needs a win over Keith Thurman in their fast-approaching WBC/WBA unification showdown to achieve the same as a 147-pounder. Garcia, in speaking with RingTV.com, says a win over Thurman – one he is sure he will indeed pick up in New York on March 4 – will “have my name up there with the Miguel Cottos of the world.”





Garcia, unbeaten at 33-0(19) is proud of his Puerto Rican blood and he tells Ring how he is used to not getting the credit he deserves as a fighter. Certainly, Garcia’s critics say he has yet to prove himself as a truly elite welterweight. Garcia insists he will get the win over Thurman and prove himself once again.

“A lot of people are going to feel the way they feel no matter what I do, and it’s something I’ve gotten used to and it doesn’t bother me because I will continue getting my hand raised on March 4,” Garcia said to RingTV when addressing his critics. “This fight is something I definitely need for my legacy as I already have a huge one at 140 and establishing one in a division as historic as welterweight will only take me to a higher level. Being a Puerto Rican kid from Philly, I know what’s at stake and I know a win against Keith will have my name up there with the Cottos of the world.”

Garcia says he will prove he is a far more battle tested fighter than the also unbeaten Thurman. Whoever wins a week on Saturday will be able to claim the unofficial title of best welterweight in the world. Thurman, 27-0(22) has proven more than Garcia has at welterweight, with big wins over the likes of Shawn Porter, Jesus Soto Karass and Diego Chaves; while the two respective performances from Thurman and Garcia against common opponent Robert Guerrero saw “One Time” score the far more impressive victory.

But Garcia, who has been the underdog before and found a way to win, rises to the occasion in big fights. Can Garcia pull off a close decision win in this, the first clash between unbeaten welterweight champions since the Trinidad-De La Hoya fight? Don’t bet against it.