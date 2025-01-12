Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Showdown Set for September in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford has agreed to a deal to meet in September in a mega-fight in Las Vegas.

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) will be fighting against a still-to-be-determined opponent in May. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will be fighting also in early 2025.

Canelo, 34, is expected to fight IBF champion William Scull next in May for the undisputed at 168. This fight will give Alvarez the opportunity to win back his IBF belt that was stripped from him and give him a chance to become a two-time undisputed.

Crawford probably won’t take an interim fight. He should find out what it’s like at 168, but it’s doubtful. Too much risk. This is the fight that Terence has been campaigning for since he moved up to 154. He can’t afford to mess it up by taking an interim fight and getting injured or beaten.

“Sources close to the operation tell me that an agreement has already been reached for Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford to face each other in September of this year in Las Vegas. #CaneloCrawford,” said JuliusJulianis on X. “Canelo has a date in May, and Crawford, I understand, also has another fight in the first half of this year,” said Julianis.

There’s no word about how much Canelo and Crawford are getting paid for this fight, but it’s expected to be massive. Canelo had reportedly asked for $150 million, and that’s not realistic. Still, he’s going to be paid well by Turki Al-Shiekh, and so is Crawford.

Terence is getting his payday near the end of his long 17-year professional career. If he loses, he’ll likely retire rather than return to 154 and face the young lions.

He had a hard enough time beating WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov last summer on August 3rd in his debut at 154. If those two were to fight again, Madrimov would have an excellent chance of beating Crawford because he has more room to improve.