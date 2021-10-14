Canelo Alvarez Says he’s Past Trilogy Fight With GGG – “I’m Doing More Important Things Than Him”

Like many of us, Canelo Alvarez wonders where Gennady Golovkin is right now. GGG has not boxed since December of last year, when he won a corner retirement victory over Kamil Szeremeta, while before that, GGG fought in October of 2019.

That’s it – just two fights in an almost two-year period. The latest we’ve heard is how GGG will face Japanese star Ryota Murata in Japan in December, yet nothing is 100 percent official yet.

Triple-G, 41-1-1(36), turns 40 next April, so he doesn’t figure to have too long left before retirement calls. The one big fight we all still want to see is Golovkin-Canelo III.

Golovkin got a draw almost everyone on planet earth felt he clearly deserved to win, this seemingly way back in September of 2017, before Canelo upped his game and got a close win in the rematch of a year later. But even here, a good number of fans (this one included) felt Golovkin deserved the decision.

Now, with Canelo having soared to amazing heights and being the consensus pick for pound-for-pound #1, Golovkin has been left behind.

Who knows, after so long in the ring, amateur and pro, and at age 39, maybe GGG is looking at one, maybe two fights more and then walking away? It really does seem an age ago when GGG last fought a big fight. Could that third fight with Canelo still happen? Judging by the things the Mexican superstar had to say to ESPN Deportes, it doesn’t seem too likely.

“I am ready for anything,” Canelo said when asked about a third go with Golovkin. “I am ready for everything; I am ready to make the best fights. You [boxing media people] hang on to that [third fight with GGG]. I’m doing more important things than him. Where is he? What has he done since he fought me? Nothing.”

It’s tough to argue with Canelo. Maybe Golovkin has taken a good rest, is feeling refreshed, and is looking at returning with a bang this December, and perhaps he will then be looking for big fights in 2022. Maybe.

But Canelo is the A-side if these two do fight again, and the third battle would almost certainly be fought at 168 pounds, which is where Canelo is most comfortable today.

Does GGG still want that third fight, and if so, will he agree to each and everything Canelo demands should the two ever get as far as sitting down at the negotiating table?