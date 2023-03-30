Canelo Alvarez says he’s “great” compared to Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez was dismissive of David Benavidez’s talent during Wednesday’s workout with the media. When repeatedly asked about his WBC mandatory Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs), Canelo said he’s “good,” but he views himself as “great.”

Earlier, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) seemed to get a little annoyed at the media for repeatedly bringing up Benavidez’s name, asking him for his view on his recent victory over Caleb Plant.

It seemed clear that Canelo wanted the questions to be about his upcoming title defense against John Ryder on May 6th, and his potential rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September.

Instead, Benavidez was the #1 topic by far, and Canelo finally snapped, saying it’s a different story when fighting someone like himself.

“I don’t know. I’ve got to find out,” said Canelo Alvarez to Fight Hub TV when asked which is the harder fight for him between David Benavidez and Dmitry Bivol.

“What I already experienced, Bivol is a great fight, a tough fight, but Benavidez, we don’t know. We’ve got to find out first.

“He’s a good fighter, but look, I’m a great fighter,” said a not-so-modest Canelo about him believing that he’s on a higher level than Benavidez.

“I am always ready for good fights, and I’m not ruling out any right now. I have a goal this year,” said Canelo to Fino Boxing when asked if there’s any possibility that he could fight Jermall Charlo or David Benavidez in 2024.

“I don’t know if the fight with Bivol can’t be done, but the truth is, I am ready to do all fights,” said Canelo.

“We were battling with the hand the last two camps, and we had no other choice but surgery,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso to Fino Boxing about Canelo’s left hand. “It turned out well, and he’s now hitting at 100% without any discomfort.

“As a champion, you have to fight with all challengers,” said Reynoso when asked if there was any possibility that Canelo would fight Benavidez and/or Charlo. “We fought Saunders, Smith, and Plant, and we won the titles.

“It is one of the projects that we have for this year to fight in Mexico and then in September,” said Reynoso about Canelo wanting the Bivol rematch in September. “Well, let’s hope that the negotiations take place soon with the television and Bivol’s promoters.

“We want to try to be ready to fight against Bivol. With Bivol, a lot of physical conditioning and counter-punching him. Until now, he [Canelo] doesn’t know how to beat him because he lost, but that’s it.

“We will find a way to get good preparation, but his hands are very healthy, and I think it’s a fight that can be won. As I told you, we are going to look for it,” Reynoso said about the Bivol fight for Canelo.