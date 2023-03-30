Derek Chisora Says He’ll KO Dillian Whyte In Trilogy Fight

Two brutal and ever so entertaining heavyweight battles, both won by the same man. Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora – the first fight going down to the wire with Whyte winning via close, debatable decision, the rematch seeing Whyte knock Chisora out in the 11th round. Now, so many years on from their first fight, “War” Chisora says he will knock Whyte out in a trilogy fight.

Speaking with The Daily Mail at yesterday’s Anthony Joshua-Jermain Franklin press conference, 39 year old Chisora said that he and Whyte are “pushing to get a deal done now.” Whyte, who is coming off a November decision win over Franklin, really wants a second go at AJ, but if Chisora is correct, we could see the trilogy fight instead. And though both British battlers are past their best at this stage, Chisora in particular, it’s entirely likely a third fight between Whyte and Chisora would be a fun fight. Another hard and damaging fight for both men.

Styles makes fights – it’s the oldest adage in the sport arguably, and these two gelled so well together when they shared the ring for those (almost) 23 rounds of warfare back in December of 2016 and in December of 2018. Chisora has as we know long since stopped listening to those people who wish for him to retire in the interests of his long-term health, while Whyte, at age 35, sees further big fights out there for him.

Interestingly, Joshua said at yesterday’s presser that a return fight with Whyte doesn’t really interest him that much, that he would prefer to fight a Joe Joyce – and a Tyson Fury (but that’s a whole different story as we know.) Maybe Whyte, 29-3(19) and Chisora, 33-13(23) will indeed rumble again. And as damaging as this fight could prove to be for both guys, we fans would tune in to watch it.

Could Chisora get one over on his rival this late in the game? Neither guy has a next fight set, so maybe Whyte-Chisora III will come later on this year?