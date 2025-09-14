Canelo Alvarez Reflects on Upset Loss to Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez posted on X today, giving his thoughts on his disappointing upset loss to Terence Crawford last Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) let his followers know that he’s accepted his “defeat with humility and learning.”

Fans Ponder Canelo’s Future

Alvarez didn’t mention retirement in his post, but his comment about having pride in his career achievements, which fans on social media believe has a farewell-type feel to it. He also expressed gratitude to his team and the fans, letting them know his thoughts after his crushing loss.

Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) is likely at a career-low points today, losing to the older 37-year-old Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs), who moved up two divisions to take this fight for what he says was for “legacy purposes.”

It would have been easier for Alvarez to lose to someone from the super middleweight or light heavyweight divisions rather than a pumped-up welterweight like Crawford. Alvarez likely would have never agreed to fight Crawford if not for Turki Alalshikh paying him a fortune of $150 million.

Me siento muy orgulloso de todo lo que he conseguido hasta ahora; siempre se quiere ganar, pero acepto esta derrota con humildad y aprendizaje. Estoy muy agradecido con mi equipo por todos los sacrificios que hemos hecho juntos en todos estos años. Yo ya gané porque tengo a… pic.twitter.com/3tlxZ1wIr8 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) September 14, 2025

Emotional Toll of Defeat

Initially, Canelo rejected the idea of a battle with Crawford, viewing it as a lose-lose proposition. It had a massive downside for him if he were defeated. Now that he has lost, he appears to be suffering emotionally from the way his post on X reads.

Canelo still has two fights left on his contract with Turki Alalshikh. The opponents will likely be selected by Turki, which could be rematches with Crawford and Dmitry Bivol. If those are the fighters that are chosen for Alvarez, he could lose both and be sent into retirement with three consecutive defeats.

The Cost of a Monumental Payday

The money he’ll be paid for the contests will help, but he’s already massively wealthy with a net worth of $300 million before his $150 million payday for the Crawford fight last Saturday.