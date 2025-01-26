Can Haney Bounce Back Against Ramirez and Earn Rematch with Garcia?

Trainer Bill Haney sent a message to Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya, predicting Davin Haney will defeat his fighter, Jose Ramirez, on May 2nd when the two fighters meet on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Turki Al-Sheikh’s Time Square Garden in New York.

Must-Win Situation

For Bill’s sake, you better hope Devin (31-0, 15 KOs) wins this fight because the rematch with Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is on the line. During his Clap Back Thursday episode last week, De La Hoya mentioned that Haney must defeat Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) to get the rematch with Kingry in October in Riyadh.

Even if Haney hadn’t been destroyed by Ryan last year, beating Ramirez would be a tall order. After that destruction, Devin is heading into pure trouble against Ramirez.

“Oscar De La fool you, on May 2nd, Jose Ramirez is getting beat up, and ain’t nothing you can do about it, Oscar. We are running through Golden Boy and anybody else that Turki Alalshikh put on the table,” said Bill Haney on X, predicting his son, Devin Haney, will defeat former WBC and WBA light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez.

Bill must start considering a plan B to save his son Devin’s sinking career. He will need a bailout strategy if he loses to Jose Ramirez on May 2nd.

Moving back down to 135 might be the answer if Haney can find a way to return to that division. However, I don’t know if he can physically do that at this point in his career without putting himself in the hospital for kidney failure due to water loss.

140: Too Tough for Haney?

The 140-lb division is designed for more rugged fighters with power, size, and chin. Haney won’t do well against guys like Ramirez, Ernesto Mercado, and Alberto Puello.

If Haney has to defeat Ramirez to get the lucrative rematch against Ryan, he’s being set up to fail because he will unlikely win. Ramirez is the wrong guy for Devin to fight, coming off the beating he took against Garcia.

Haney had never proved himself at 140 before losing to Ryan Garcia last April in his one-sided wipe defeat. So, for him to go up against a career-long 140-lb former two-time world champion, Jose Ramirez, at this weight, it sounds like Devin is heading for pure trouble