Frank Warren’s Three-Fight Wish-List For This Year: Usyk vs. Dubois II, Inoue vs. Ball, Yarde-Buatsi

Saudi money-man Turki Akalshikh recently gave us his wish-list as far as big fights he wants to make happen here in 2025, and now promoter Frank Warren has done the same. Speaking with DAZN News, the Queensbury boss listed the three fights he really wants to see happen this year.

They are as follows:

Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Daniel Dubois II

Naoya Inoue Vs. Nick Ball

Anthony Yarde Vs. Joshua Buatsi

Three good fights, fights that would be both interesting and likely exciting if they did happen. As for the heavyweight rematch Warren wants to see between his fighter, reigning IBF heavyweight champ Dubois, and Usyk, the holder of course of all the other belts at heavyweight, Dubois first has to come through okay against Joseph Parker. And some good judges do feel Dubois is paying Parker a disservice by even thinking about another fight before he has had the February 22 fight; Dubois also saying he wants Usyk again next.

But if Dubois does beat Parker, and if he looks especially impressive in doing so, that rematch with Usyk may well happen. Usyk, a man of his word, has already stated verbally that he will take the fight.

As for “Monster” Inoue and Ball, Inoue seems to have other plans in place for this year. The unified 122 pound king is set to fight in Las Vegas next, and then in Saudi Arabia. It could possibly be Ball Inoue fights in his Saudi debut, but that move up to featherweight, where Ball holds the WBA title, is not something Inoue has even committed to yet. However, Inoue Vs. Ball would for sure be exciting if it did happen, even if most fans would likely have Inoue as a big favourite to beat Ball.

Both Yarde and Buatsi have upcoming fights to attend to before they can think about fighting each other. Yarde will box a third fight with Lyndon Arthur in April, while Buatsi will face Callum Smith on that incredibly stacked February 22 card in Riyadh. Buatsi against Yarde would for sure be a great action fight if it did happen though.

Three intriguing, potentially explosive fight ideas from Warren. Now, how many of these fights will actually see the light of day? vs.