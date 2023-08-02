Cameron vs Katie Taylor II Official For November 25 In Dublin!

It’s official: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor will box their return fight in Dublin on November 25th. The rematch follows the May fight that saw Cameron defeat Taylor via 10 round majority decision, with Cameron retaining her 140 pound titles. Taylor, the reigning champ at 135 pounds, went for greatness but she came up short. Now, some six months later, Cameron fully believes Taylor will come up short again.

The rematch will take place at The 3Arena in Dublin, the same site as the first fight, and Cameron, 18-0(8) says she is more than happy to be travelling to Ireland again, this to prove the fight she won was “not a fluke.” Cameron says she will be “even better” in the return fight.

Taylor, 22-1(6) is determined to reverse the sole loss of her pro career, but the odds are against this. As Cameron says, she is “all wrong for Katie,” with the reigning four-belt champion saying she is “too big, too strong and my will to win is too strong.”

We will see on November 25.

Both women deserve credit for taking this immediate rematch; Cameron for going back into the lion’s den, Taylor for again daring to be great. Was it a jump too high for the Irish superstar, and will it be again? Plenty of experts feel so. Also, Taylor, at age 37, this five years older than Cameron, may be some way past her peak form.

Taylor will hear none of this kind of talk, however:

“I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for,” she said.

And this fight is a huge challenge for Taylor, and it could prove to be another great fight. Northampton’s Cameron has to be the pick to win, based on what happened in fight-one (it was seen as a good deal wider than the three judges had it, too).

Will it be Repeat or Revenge in November 25? A second defeat could be tough for Taylor to bounce back from, although she still holds her 135 pound belts and that rematch with Amanda Serrano (who faces Heather Hardy in another rematch this Saturday night) is still a possibility whatever happens in November.