Terence Crawford vs. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis “Unrealistic” – Kenny Porter

Kenny Porter sees a fight between undisputed welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis as an unrealistic one because the risk vs. reward isn’t there for Terence.

Porter feels that it would be a tough fight for the 36-year-old Crawford (40-0,31 KOs) because Boots is a lot younger than him at 26, and he would really push him. If Crawford wins, he wouldn’t receive a lot of credit, and if he loses or looks bad, his career would suffer.

If Crawford is going to keep his IBF title at welterweight, he’ll need to defend against Boots because he’s his mandatory.

Crawford would like to fight Jermell Charlo next for his three titles at 154, but he’s busy fighting Canelo Alvarez next on September 30th. It doesn’t make sense for Crawford to wait and hope that Jermell will return to the 154 b division.

“I believe a guy like Jaron Ennis would provide a big challenge for him absolutely no doubt,” said Kenny Porter to Fight Hub TV about IBF mandatory Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis being a big challenge for Terence Crawford.

“I just think the risk & reward with Boots. The risk is greater than the reward for Bud, and now, Bud should be rewarded in everything he does.

“Boots is a very, very talented guy, a guy that has a lineage in boxing. His dad and his brothers were professional fighters. He’s got a family of fighters behind him. Everyone being a piece in that puzzle that make Jaron Ennis.

“On Terence’s end, just me from a business standpoint, it doesn’t look like it would be Terence’s fight for me. It’s not a winning situation. He beats this young guy. He was supposed to. If he doesn’t, and it doesn’t go his way.

“Terence is 36 now. He’s not 26. So by him getting to this pinnacle late in his career, he’s got to make decisions that are based on what’s good for Terence and are advantages for Terrence. Not disadvantages in age or disadvantages in size.

“Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is definitely an opponent that would give him a run and would be in a hell of a fight with Terence Crawford.

“I would say Jermell Charlo, but he’s already busy,” said Kenny on who Terence should fight next if not Errol Spence. “He takes a look at the winner of that [Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell] and says, ‘Let’s make something happen.’

“If Charlo wins and comes back down, that’s a heck of a fight for Terence.