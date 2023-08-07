Caleb Plant explains why he smacked Jermall Charlo

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant finally revealed why he smacked Jermall Charlo in the face recently in their viral video from over a week ago in Texas.

Plant says that while he was talking to the inactive WBC middleweight champion Jermall, he reached over and pulled his beard really hard.

According to Plant, he told Jermall not to do that again, and he didn’t listen to him. When Jermall did it a second time, Plant slapped him hard in the face with a left hook slap.

Plant says his wife was present and witnessed the whole thing, along with a bunch of Charlo’s Texas followers.

What was interesting is Jermall didn’t attempt to fight back. It’s unclear what physical state he was in at the time.

If Jermall was slurring his words like he’s been seen doing on video recently, that would explain why he didn’t attempt to fight back against Plant. That version of Charlo would be easy work for Caleb.

Jermall wouldn’t stay on his feet long against Plant if he weren’t alert, mentally all there, and fully 100% cogent. Charlo hasn’t fought in two years, and it’s questionable whether he’ll ever fight again, as he’s been battling problems outside of the ring.

Caleb Plant explains slap of Jermall Charlo

“No, my wife didn’t get smacked nobody touched my wife,” said Caleb Plant on social media about Jermall Charlo. “It was just me and me and nobody. I mean, a man’s got a right to defend himself.

“A grown man touches another grown man in his face, pulling on his beard real hard, and you know I got the decency to tell you not to do that again. I don’t spazz on you right there.

“I got enough decency to tell you not to do that again, and you know the only thing you can reply with is how I’m a b**tch a** white boy, and look at them y’all getting shook just like a b**ch a** white boy would and look at them y’all, just like a white boy would, acting like a b**ch.

“And then you know you immediately grab my face again, even harder after I just asked you not to do that no more. I got my wife standing right behind me, and I’m in a room full of my peers.

“I mean, what do you do? You making it real hard on a guy, really putting his back on the wall. You start doing all that in front of my wife and everybody in the room. I done asked you to stop f***king with me.

“So, and yeah, there’s a lot of Texas boys in the room, but it’s like I’d rather get stomped by 40 or 50 y’all rather than go home and look myself in the mirror.

“I done told you to quit f***king with me. It wasn’t them two fighting and me getting in between it or nothing like that. That ain’t none of my business. I don’t care. Two grown men want to fight. That’s on them.

“It didn’t have nothing to do with any of that, and he didn’t mention my daughter or anything like that. It didn’t have nothing to do with none of that. He kept touching me in my face, and I told him to knock that off, but he wasn’t listening.

“So anyways, I’m not trying to campaign for no Billy badass of the year or nothing like that, but I’m trying to let the alone,” said Plant.

There was a lot of buzz after the video of the slap went viral, and a lot of boxing fans thought that Plant & Jermall would line up a fight. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look realistic.

Again, it would be surprising if Jermaall fights again. If he runs out of money one of these days, he’ll return to the ring out of desperation, but by then, his physical tools will have eroded too far for him to be the fighter he once was.