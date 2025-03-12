Boxing Tonight: Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis – Live Results

US viewers can watch a replay of the main card, which begins at 9am ET / 6 am PT on Wednesday, March 12 on the PBC YouTube channel – In Australia, Thurman vs. Jarvis will air as a pay-per-view on Foxtel’s Main Event.

Tapia Flattens Vorobev – No Sympathy

Sergey Vorobev came out like a lunatic, throwing punches like he’d had five Red Bulls before the fight. Tapia stood firm, let the Russian tire himself out, then clattered him with a clean overhand right. Vorobev hit the deck, wobbled up like a drunk at closing time, but ref Les Fear wasn’t in the mood to watch a slow-motion execution. Tapia, now 18-0-1, bags the IBF inter-continental belt, while Vorobev gets a one-way ticket to irrelevance.

Ruston Ends Tongotongo’s Tough-Guy Act

Tonga Tongotongo fancied himself a proper hard man—until Ruston rearranged his face. Six rounds of Ruston teeing off on him, and the bloke’s eye swelled up like he’d been hit with a cricket bat. His corner wisely threw in the towel before the seventh, because letting him out for another round would’ve been criminal. Ruston, on 11 days’ notice, moves to 5-0, five KOs. Tongotongo? He’ll be squinting for weeks.

Martin Schools Knight – Nothing to Brag About

Sonny Knight walked in unbeaten, walked out with his first loss. Jordan Martin used his reach, landed the better shots, and took the decision. No fireworks, just a clinical win. Knight can sulk all he wants—Martin got the W, 5-2, and that’s that.

Kazzi Smokes Beauchamp in One – Waste of Time

Charlie Kazzi needed about a minute to put Nort Beauchamp in survival mode. A nasty left hook to the ribs had the Kiwi curling up like he’d been shot. Kazzi smelled blood, swarmed him, and the ref couldn’t stop it quick enough. 7-0 for Kazzi, while Beauchamp probably regrets turning up.

Fawcett Drops Hatanaka Twice – Job Done

Jason Fawcett made easy work of Kohei Hatanaka, knocking him down twice before the ref had mercy. First left hook-right hand sent him down, second one finished the job. No controversy, no debate. Hatanaka can go explain to his mates how he “almost had it.” Fawcett moves to 9-2, and his opponent moves to the floor.

All Results